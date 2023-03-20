Bella Hadid Makes a Fiery-red Statement in Amy Shehab Dress at Stanton Social Prime Grand Opening

Bella Hadid made a case for red at Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Hadid wore a long-sleeved red gown by Amy Shehab, which featured asymmetrical draped sleeves, a flowy skirt and a square buckle adorning her waist.

While at the opening, Hadid promoted Kin Euphorics, a nonalcoholic drinks and spirits brand she cofounded with Jen Batchelor. The beverage brand offers nonalcoholic alternative drinks and spirits infused with adaptogens, nootropics, botanics and vitamins.

Hadid also continues to make ventures into fashion and beauty. The model was named as Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty muse in March, joining Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn.

“To finally share my beauty partnership with @charlottetilbury feels like I’m living a dream! Chars products make me feel like the most confident version of myself and it’s an honor to start creating beauty Magic together…our minds together is kind of funny because it’s like two kids in a candy store ready to make fun, beautiful & exciting stuff for you all,” part of Hadid’s caption read on Instagram regarding the news.

The model also appeared in the campaign for the Yayoi Kusama and Louis Vuitton collaboration, toting the Neverfull MM and Nano Speedy bag, both featuring multicolored dots. Hadid also had a viral fashion moment at the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, where she had her dress spray-painted with liquid fabric. According to Launchmetrics, the media impact value of the moment generated $26.3 million.

Hadid was awarded model of the year at the British Fashion Awards in 2022. She also received the Golden Heart Award for Mental Health Advocacy during last year’s Golden Heart Awards, which was thrown by Michael Kors for charity God’s Love We Deliver.