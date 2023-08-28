Bella Poarch Channels Gothic Inspiration on Streamy Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Bella Poarch arrived at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, channeling gothic inspiration. The singer and social media personality wore a black dress with a crystal-encrusted halter neckline and a keyhole cutout on the bodice designed by Do Long. The dress was adorned with pink crystal embellishments and featured a feather-trimmed hemline.

Poarch accessorized the dress with pink gemstone earrings from Sally Skoufis and a Sophia Webster handbag. She topped off the look with black booties from Le Silla and added sheer opera gloves.

To create her look for the event, Poarch collaborated with stylist Katie Qian, who also works with Saweetie, Conan Gray and Sabrina Claudio.

Although Poarch did not take home any Streamy Awards this year, she has won in the past. In 2021, she took home the Streamy Award for Breakout Creator. Poarch is a veteran of the U.S. military, and in 2020 she created the most liked video on TikTok, where she lip-synched to the song “M to the B” by British rapper Millie B.

Poarch is the most followed TikTok creator in the Philippines. She has also expanded her reach beyond her social media presence. In fall 2022, the content creator appeared as one of the stars of Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4,” which made its debut on Amazon Prime in November.

The 2023 Streamy Awards were put on in collaboration with Dick Clark Productions, which was acquired by WWD parent company Penske Media Corp. earlier this year, and Tubefilter. This year’s event was hosted by seven-time Streamy Award winner MatPat. Hip-hop artist Armani White performed a medley of “Billie Eilish” and “Silver Tooth,” and Swedish dance-pop duo Icona Pop performed their new single “Fall in Love” and hit “I Love It.” The event also saw “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shea Couleé, interacting with creators in the audience, serving as the show’s official “crowd surfer.”