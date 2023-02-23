×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Mytheresa Q2 Growth Slows as Occasional Customers Lose Confidence

Fashion

Kim Jones Spiked Fendi’s Sophisticated Fall 2023 Show With Punk

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Bella Thorne Embraces Cutout Trend in Black Dress at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

The actress wore a black cutout gown to sit front row at the brand's fall 2023 runway show.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images

Bella Thorne arrived at Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week wearing a spin on the Little Black Dress.

To support the brand in debuting its latest runway collection, Thorne wore a floor-length black gown with side cutouts and an intricately embellished metal clasp between the bodice and skirt of the dress from the brand. She accessorized the look with numerous rings, statement earrings and a tiger-detailed tote bejeweled handle handbag. Thorne topped off her look with metallic pink shoes.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images

For makeup, the actress went for a colorful look featuring a rouge matte lip, rose blush, eye-popping mascara and light purple eye shadow. For hair, she went for voluminous statement curls, creating an almost mane-like effect.

Related Galleries

Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 runway show comes a little over a month after sources said the brand is reorganizing its C-suite. Fausto Puglisi continues to serve as the brand’s creative director. Under his tenure, the brand has increased its visibility through celebrity placements on A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images

Bella Thorne has further ingratiated herself into the fashion industry over the past year. In October, the actress started a namesake jewelry line coinciding with her 25th birthday. The brand’s first collection was called Vol 1 Rose & Reign, offering pieces inspired by a love story.

“Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story,” Thorne said in a statement. “So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.”

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Thorne Wears Cutout Dress at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2023 Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad