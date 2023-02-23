Bella Thorne Embraces Cutout Trend in Black Dress at Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Bella Thorne arrived at Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week wearing a spin on the Little Black Dress.

To support the brand in debuting its latest runway collection, Thorne wore a floor-length black gown with side cutouts and an intricately embellished metal clasp between the bodice and skirt of the dress from the brand. She accessorized the look with numerous rings, statement earrings and a tiger-detailed tote bejeweled handle handbag. Thorne topped off her look with metallic pink shoes.

Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during Milan Fashion Week fall 2023 on Feb. 22 in Milan. Getty Images

For makeup, the actress went for a colorful look featuring a rouge matte lip, rose blush, eye-popping mascara and light purple eye shadow. For hair, she went for voluminous statement curls, creating an almost mane-like effect.

Roberto Cavalli’s fall 2023 runway show comes a little over a month after sources said the brand is reorganizing its C-suite. Fausto Puglisi continues to serve as the brand’s creative director. Under his tenure, the brand has increased its visibility through celebrity placements on A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani.

Bella Thorne has further ingratiated herself into the fashion industry over the past year. In October, the actress started a namesake jewelry line coinciding with her 25th birthday. The brand’s first collection was called Vol 1 Rose & Reign, offering pieces inspired by a love story.

“Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story,” Thorne said in a statement. “So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.”

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.