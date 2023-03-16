Bella Thorne Goes Monochromatic in Corset Top for Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Bella Thorne arrived in Miami for the Boss spring 2023 runway show on Wednesday, in a monochromatic look.

To support the brand in debuting its new collection, Thorne wore an off-white button-up corset top with matching wide-leg pants from the brand. She coordinated the looks with pearl gray pointy-toe pumps.

Bella Thorne attends the Boss spring 2023 Miami runway show on March 15. Getty Images

Thorne is known for her statement jewelry, and Boss’ runway show was no exception. She wore statement earrings, a pearl and silver multichain necklace and two necklaces in the shape of alligators from her jewelry line Thorne.

The actress launched her namesake jewelry line in October to coincide with her 25th birthday. The brand’s first collection titled Vol 1 Rose & Reign offered pieces based on a love story.

“Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story,” Thorne said in a statement. “So my line is made up of small capsule collections, each with their own story.”

Bella Thorne attends the Boss spring 2023 Miami runway show on March 15. Getty Images

Boss’ spring 2023 runway drew inspiration from Miami. The collection focused on men’s tailoring, sheer fabrics, buttery silks, smooth nylons and lightweight, crinkled materials.

For makeup, Thorne sported the wingtip eye makeup trend, but rather than do it with eyeliner, she did it with smokey eye shadow, and she had her hair pinned up in multiple curls.

Thorne has been a regular fixture on the runway show front rows since February. The actress attended shows during Fashion Month for brands, including Fendi, Christian Cowan and MSGM.

The Boss spring 2023 runway show featured more than 500 attendees, including Maluma, Demi Lovato, Suki Waterhouse, Lucien Laviscount and Christine Quinn. It was followed by an after party held at the Herald Plaza. Guests also celebrated the launch of the Boss BeReal account. The see now, buy now collection is available on boss.com and Boss retail stores.