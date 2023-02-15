×
Bella Thorne Delivers Glamour in Sequined Dress, Latex Gloves at Christian Cowan’s NYFW Show

The actress sat front row, joining Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Sam Smith to view the designer's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York.
Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2023
Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2023
Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2023
Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 33 Photos

Bella Thorne made a standout arrival to the Christian Cowan fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday in New York in a white dress with cutouts and a pink coat.

Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York.
Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images

Thorne’s dress had a shiny, latex-like look with a star-shaped neckline imprinted in the center of her chest. The halter-neck dress also had a unique cutout on her abdomen and a form-fitting skirt. Even more head-turning than the dress was the coat she wore over it — a hot pink jacket with textured trim.

She coordinated the look with a pair of sleek black opera gloves, silver open-toed heels and a chic bun.

Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York.
Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York. Dolly Faibyshev for WWD

Thorne sat front row at the designer’s show alongside a slew of other A-list stars, including Orville Peck, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor and Lil Nas X. The fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection featured sleek gloves, oversize sequin coats and avant-garde headpieces.

Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York.
Bella Throne at the Christian Cowan fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Feb. 14 in New York. Getty Images

Thorne launched her own jewelry and smoking accessories line, Thorne Dynasty, in 2022. Among the products are a joint holders, lariat-style dagger necklaces and barbed wire textured rings. Last month, she attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in a custom gold Roberto Cavalli gown with animal-inspired stripes. That same month, she also launched the Twisted Sisters podcast with her sister Dani, which is available to listen on Amp.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.

