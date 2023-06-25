BET Awards Standout Fashion Moments From Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé and More Through the Years

For the past 22 years, the BET Awards has recognized some of the best and brightest Black entertainers, with awards ranging from music, to cinema, to humanitarian acts.

With the first BET Awards in 2001, over the years, a long list of A-list celerities have attended the event, including Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj and more. Among the most notable nods to receive at the annual awards show is the Lifetime Achievement Award, which latest recipient was Sean “P. Diddy” Combs in 2022. Busta Rhymes receives the Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

Here is a closer look at the fashion moments from the BET Awards throughout the years. Read on for more.

2002

Janet Jackson backstage at the 2002 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In one of her most memorable looks, Janet Jackson arrived at the 2002 BET Awards in an ultra-cropped sheer blouse and low-rise maxi skirt. Jackson paired the Y2K-look with a silver waist chain, belly ring and a detailed white bra. At the BET Awards in 2015, the singer and actress received the Ultimate Icon: Music Dance Visual Award.

2006

Beyoncé at the 2006 BET Awards on June 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Beyoncé wore a one-shoulder minidress with glittery details to the 2006 BET Awards, where she later performed in a silver two-piece skirt set with a ruffled hem. Embracing the 2000s look, Beyoncé paired her short dress with a matching fingerless glove.

2013

Nicki Minaj at the 2013 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET

Taking an alluring approach to minimalist dressing, Nicki Minaj wore a black plunging Roberto Cavalli gown to the 2013 BET Awards. The gown featured slasher-like hip cutouts and a long lace skirt. The rapper, who is known to embrace vibrant-colored hair, wore a blonde bob with black roots. That year, Minaj won the BET award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

2017

Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith wore an Alexandre Vauthier couture gown to the 2017 BET Awards, which featured a stunning high side-slit, gold sequins, a fabric neck-tie and a floor-length train. She paired the glitzy ensemble with black Christian Louboutin heels.

2021

Cardi B at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for BET

Cardi B took the stage at the 2021 BET Awards in a shimmering catsuit that announced her second pregnancy with husband and fellow rapper Offset. The custom jumpsuit was covered all-over in jewel embellishments and included a sheer bodice detail.

