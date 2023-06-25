BET Awards 2023 Red-Carpet Arrivals: Latto, Summer Walker, Eva Marcille and More Celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop

The BET Awards is finally here, and for the annual occasion that has celebrated Black entertainment since 2001, stars have embraced striking looks.

Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony also commemorates the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Among the A-list stars that have already arrived at this year’s awards are Coco Jones, Doechii, Eva Marcille and Summer Walker, with a slew of other stars to come.

The star-studded evening, which is available to watch live on the BET network, will include performances by Bia, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes and Tyga, along with a heartfelt Tina Turner tribute by Grammy-winning songstress Patti LaBelle.

Ahead, WWD showcases some of the standout red carpet arrivals at the 2023 BET Awards.

Latto

Latto at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Latto took her spin on the sultry sheer trend in a black plunging gown. Opting to wear a black bikini top underneath, the rapper’s ensemble mirrored an alluring black robe, with a wrap-around detail at the torso and a pool-like train.

GloRilla

GloRilla at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

GloRilla, who is known for her single “Tomorrow,” wore a silver sequin gown with a black bralette attachment and a feather hem. The rapper paired the mermaid-style gown with black opera gloves adorned in link chains.

Summer Walker

Summer Walker at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

R&B songstress Summer Walker made a dazzling arrival at the BET Awards in a Yousef Al Jasmi gown. The look featured chainmail-style sequins over a nude base, which Walker paired with black peep-toe heels and a statement purple lip.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lil Uzi Vert, who later took the stage at the BET Awards, arrived in a Louis Vuitton look fresh off of the brand’s menswear spring 2024 fashion show in Paris earlier this month. Under men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, Vert’s look included a black pearl-adorned bomber jacket, graphic-detailed jeans and a medium-sized duffel bag.

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Former “America’s Next Top Model” star Eva Marcille looked to Genny’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show for her 2023 BET Awards look. She paired the brand’s leopard-spotted wide-leg pants with a dazzling mermaid-inspired bra.

Doechii

Doechii at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Doechii embraced a Barbiecore aesthetic to the BET Awards, wearing a soft pink crop top adorned in hot-pink spikes. The artist completed her ensemble with Y2K-inspired themes, wearing bootcut low-rise jeans and her hair styled into a short cut.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Coco Jones made a head-turning arrival at the BET Awards in a red sequin LaQuan Smith gown with cutouts along her chest and torso. During the awards show the singer won the award for Best New Artist.