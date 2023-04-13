Betty Gilpin Holds Court in Velvet Green Dress on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Betty Gilpin embraced a regal look while appearing on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

To promote her new show “Mrs. Davis,” Glipin arrived in a green mock-neck gown with a velvet finish and batwing sleeves.

While on the show, Gilpin joined other guest stars Ben Schwartz and Ken Jeong. She shared with the trio about the time she ordered UberEats following the cancellation of her Netflix show “Glow” in 2020.

“I opened the door, it’s New York Winter and the UberEats guy looked up at me and went, ‘Glow?’ and my eyes filled with tears, I was like, ‘Betty take this in’ and I looked at him and went ‘Yes’ with tears pouring down my face,” the actress said on the show, later adding, “I closed the door and realized, ‘oh no’ the last time I had used UberEats, it was at the studio where we were shooting ‘Glow’ and I had changed my name to Glow,” Gilpin shared, following an erupt of laughter from the audience.

(L-R) James Corden, Betty Gilpin, Ben Schwartz and Ken Jeong on the April 12 episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” CBS

Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, “Glow” was a fictionalization of the characters and gimmicks of the 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or G.L.O.W.), founded by David McLane. The show lasted for four seasons, with the final episode in 2019. For her role as Debbie Eagan in the show, Gilpin also earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Outside of the series, Gilpin also won Critics’ Choice Super Award in 2021 for Best Actress in an Action Movie, for her role in the film “The Hunt.”

In “Mrs. Davis,” Gilpin plays a nun, Sister Simone, who partners with an ex-boyfriend on a globe-spanning journey to destroy a powerful artificial intelligence. The show will premiere on Peacock on April 20.

Gilpin has been showcasing her style recently. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she looked to Zuhair Murad, wearing a sheer purple dress with a plunging neckline from the designer’s pre-fall 2019 collection, which drew inspiration from Japan.