Beyoncé Chooses Amazon Music as Exclusive Merchandise Partner for ‘Renaissance World Tour’

The four-part collection will come to life over the course of four drops released throughout the North American leg of the tour.

Beyoncé, Renaissance Tour, Amazon Music, Merchandise
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
The official merchandise partner for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has been revealed and it is none other than Amazon Music. The four-part collection will be released through four distinct drops throughout the North American leg of the tour.

Drop 1.0 includes five items inspired by the album “Renaissance,” including T-shirts and sweaters featuring Beyoncé wearing a disco-ball hat and crystal bathing suit while riding a disco-ball horse. The first drop also comes with a pair of black sweatpants and a poster.

Drop 1.0 of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Merchandise available on Amazon Music. courtesy photo

The collaboration offers customers access to never-before-seen products and memorabilia styles that are only available via Beyoncé’s official Amazon Store and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

Beyoncé fans and Amazon customers can follow @AmazonMusic on socials to be notified as future drops from the “Renaissance World Tour” exclusive online collection are released.

Renaissance World Tour poster available via Amazon Music. courtesy photo

All merchandise and products offered by Amazon.com/Beyoncé will be different from products available at the concert venues.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” has already taken Europe by storm with performances across major European cities, including Stockholm, Paris and London. The tour caused fashion terms like “metallic cowboy boots” and “disco cowboy hat” to skyrocket, according to a report by Nasty Gal.

“Renaissance” was announced as Beyoncé’s seventh studio album in June 2022. The highly anticipated album dropped on July 29 last year. Ahead of the announcement of the album, Beyoncé wiped her social media feeds leaving fans curious as to what she was up to. The album would go on to rack up four Grammy Awards, making Beyoncé the most-awarded performer in Grammy’s history.

