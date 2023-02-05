Beyoncé Gleams in Statement Metallic Gucci Dress With Opera Gloves, Breaks Record for Most Lifetime Grammy Award Wins

Beyoncé attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a sparkling dress by Gucci. The singer arrived late to the ceremony due to traffic, but arrived in time to receive her 32nd Grammy Award, breaking the record for the most lifetime wins.

The musician wore a leg-revealing dress with a skin-tone upper bodice and a cascading metallic silver skirt. She coordinated the look with metallic strappy open-toe sandals and black leather opera gloves.

Beyoncé regularly works with stylist KJ Moody to create her looks. The stylist dressed her in Gareth Pugh on Saturday for the Roc Nation Brunch.

Beyonce at The 65th Annual Grammy Awards , broadcasting live Sunday, Feb. 5. CBS via Getty Images

For hair, the singer went for a middle part and a flowing wavy style. For makeup, she went for a glossy lip, blush, mascara and smokey eyeshadow.

Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist at this year’s Grammys. The singer’s nine nominations include Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Break My Soul,” and Album of the Year for “Renaissance.”

After going viral with her dance smash “Break My Soul” and making a reported $24 million for a private performance at Dubai’s Royal Atlantis hotel in Dubai, Beyoncé is not taking a break. The musician recently debuted her new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Park Trail, which the brand said is inspired by “the resilience of the outdoors and the spirit of the streets.”

Earlier in the evening at the Grammy Awards, Beyoncé actually missed accepting the honor for best R&B song for “Cuff It” because she was stuck in traffic. Host Trevor Noah did present her with the award later during the ceremony.

The Grammy Awards recognizes outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals