Beyoncé’s Grammy Looks Through the Years

Beyoncé made history last night, becoming the most awarded performer in Grammy Awards history with 32 awards. The award that catapulted her to this status was for Best Dance/Electronic Album for “Renaissance.”

The singer has been on the road to Grammys history since the early 2000s during her days with Destiny’s Child. Throughout the course of her meteoric rise to stardom, Beyoncé has been styled by everyone from her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Ty Hunter and now, KJ Moody. Moody is the force behind many of Beyoncé’s looks for “Renaissance,” from the promotional images to her public appearances for the album.

WWD looks back at several of Beyoncé’s looks throughout the years on nights she took home a Grammy Award.

2001

Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, made up the three members of Destiny’s Child in 2001 when they took home the group’s first Grammy Awards, winning two for their hit song “Say My Name.” The trio walked the red carpet in coordinating champagne-colored embellished ensembles. Later on, after receiving their awards, the group was photographed wearing coordinating green jungle-inspired outfits, including Rowland in a jumpsuit and Beyoncé and Williams in gowns.

Destiny’s Child arrives at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards Feb. 21, 2001, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Destiny’s Child poses backstage with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards Feb. 21, 2001, in Los Angeles. The group won an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Getty Images

2004

With Beyoncé’s debut solo album “Dangerously in Love,” she took home various Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Contemporary R&B album and Best R&B song for “Crazy in Love,” featuring her future husband, rapper Jay-Z. The songstress came dressed for the occasion in a gold gown to match what would end up being her many gold Grammy trophies that night.

Beyoncé Knowles arrives at the 46th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2004, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

2023

Last night for her recent string of Grammy wins, Beyoncé wore a sparkling metallic high-low Gucci gown with black opera gloves. The singer added three new Grammy trophies to her mantle for her much-talked-about album “Renaissance.” She later switched into a structural peach Balmain dress to pose with her Grammys for Instagram.