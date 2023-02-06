×
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Beyoncé’s Grammy Looks Through the Years

Beyoncé has been winning Grammy Awards since her Destiny's Child days, and her style has evolved.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for "Renaissance" onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
385806 18: Destiny's Child poses backstage with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards February 21, 2001 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The group won an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)
401611 162: (L to R) Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destinys Child pose backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. Destinys Child won Best R&B Performance By A Duo or Group With Vocal for "Survivor." (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Beyonce Knowles of Destiny's Child arrives at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
View ALL 12 Photos

Beyoncé made history last night, becoming the most awarded performer in Grammy Awards history with 32 awards. The award that catapulted her to this status was for Best Dance/Electronic Album for “Renaissance.”

The singer has been on the road to Grammys history since the early 2000s during her days with Destiny’s Child. Throughout the course of her meteoric rise to stardom, Beyoncé has been styled by everyone from her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, Ty Hunter and now, KJ Moody. Moody is the force behind many of Beyoncé’s looks for “Renaissance,” from the promotional images to her public appearances for the album.

WWD looks back at several of Beyoncé’s looks throughout the years on nights she took home a Grammy Award.

2001

Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, made up the three members of Destiny’s Child in 2001 when they took home the group’s first Grammy Awards, winning two for their hit song “Say My Name.” The trio walked the red carpet in coordinating champagne-colored embellished ensembles. Later on, after receiving their awards, the group was photographed wearing coordinating green jungle-inspired outfits, including Rowland in a jumpsuit and Beyoncé and Williams in gowns.

Destiny's Child arrives at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards Feb. 21, 2001, in Los Angeles.
Destiny’s Child arrives at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards Feb. 21, 2001, in Los Angeles. Getty Images
385806 18: Destiny's Child poses backstage with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards February 21, 2001 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The group won an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)
Destiny’s Child poses backstage with their awards at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards Feb. 21, 2001, in Los Angeles. The group won an award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Getty Images

2004

With Beyoncé’s debut solo album “Dangerously in Love,” she took home various Grammy Awards, including the award for Best Contemporary R&B album and Best R&B song for “Crazy in Love,” featuring her future husband, rapper Jay-Z. The songstress came dressed for the occasion in a gold gown to match what would end up being her many gold Grammy trophies that night.

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: Singer/actress Beyonce Knowles arrives at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Knowles arrives at the 46th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on Feb. 8, 2004, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

2023

Last night for her recent string of Grammy wins, Beyoncé wore a sparkling metallic high-low Gucci gown with black opera gloves. The singer added three new Grammy trophies to her mantle for her much-talked-about album “Renaissance.” She later switched into a structural peach Balmain dress to pose with her Grammys for Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

