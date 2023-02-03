×
Beyoncé Sparkles in Custom Ali Karoui Trenchcoat

The Dubai-based Tunisian designer created a custom chartreuse coat for the singer.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce, winner of Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade' and Best Music Video for 'Formation,' poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE LION KING World Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé has stirred up the internet with the announcement of her Renaissance world tour. News of the highly anticipated tour came just after the singer performed her first concert in five years at Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” in Dubai last month.

One noticeable aspect of Beyoncé’s wardrobe since revealing her world tour is the number of independent designers she’s been supporting. During her performance, she wore a red Nicolas Jebran gown with a sequined-bodice style top.

In a recent Instagram post from designer Ali Karoui, Beyoncé is featured in a custom coat by the Dubai-based Tunisian designer. The style is a sparkling chartreuse double-breasted trenchcoat with a statement rhinestone buckle. Karoui also posted an illustration of Beyoncé and the coat design on his Instagram page.

For makeup, Beyoncé sported a matte lip, light blush, heavy mascara and gold eye shadow contrasting with the coat. For hair, she had it parted down the middle with thick, wavy curls.

To create her custom look, the singer worked with stylist KJ Moody, her longtime collaborator who was also responsible for her looks at the Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” concert.

@alikarouicouture

The one and only Queen B @Beyoncé wearing a custom #alikaroui coat 🔥🔥🔥styling #kjmoody 🫶🏻 #AliKarouiCouture #QueenB #Beyonce #MrsCarter #renaissancetour #dubai #uae

♬ original sound – Beyoncé (FP)

Moody has dressed Beyoncé in other independent labels, including Frolov, Atelier Zuhra and Saïnt Mojavï. On his Instagram, Moody thanked Karoui for making the coat, saying, “Thank you for making this beautiful coat for me in less than 24 hours in Dubai.”

In addition to helping elevate independent designers, Beyoncé is also hard at work on her Ivy Park sportswear brand. Last month, the singer and entrepreneur released her newest Ivy Park collection, titled Park Trail. The collection features gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids.

