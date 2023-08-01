Beyoncé Shines in Supersize Saucer Hat and Sequined Ivy Park Jersey on ‘Renaissance’ Tour in East Rutherford

Continuing with her “Renaissance World Tour,” Beyoncé dazzled the crowd in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday with a sparkly outfit. Modeling her own brand, Ivy Park, the singer hit the stage in a custom look from the Park Trail collection, which consisted of a sequined orange jersey paired with camouflage-printed thigh-high boots.

Beyoncé’s blue and orange glitzy jersey included “The Roc” logo (a hand sign famously thrown up by Jay-Z) in the back and the four — her favorite number — in Roman numerals in the front. While performing “Formation,” Beyoncé added an oversize silver saucer hat to her sparkling ensemble.

Beyoncé WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy also joined her on stage during the Sunday evening show, coordinating with her mother in the same jersey, but instead adding a pair of shimmering camouflage cargo pants.

To the Sunday concert, also in East Rutherford, Beyoncé wore a custom Valentino look designed by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The outfit included an allover Pink PP sequins coat, a form-fit bodysuit, boots and Pink PP V-Mask.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has worn looks from Ivy Park, which in March revealed it was mutually parting ways with Adidas. For the “Renaissance World Tour” show during Juneteenth weekend in Amsterdam, she donned a pink sequin gown with a crisscross neckline from the brand.

Beyonce’s “Renaissance World Tour” correlates with the singer’s seventh studio album “Renaissance,” which earned the Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in March. Starting in Stockholm earlier this year, the show is now on its North American leg and will appear in places including Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Orleans.