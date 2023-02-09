×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Will Unveil Her New Brand in September

Eye

The Truth About Pamela Anderson

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild

Beyoncé Models New Ivy Park Park Trail Collection in Purple Sports Bra and Cargo Pants

The singer, who now is the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, took to Instagram to model the new collection, available Thursday.

Beyoncé at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Beyoncé arrives at the Disney's THE LION KING World Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
View ALL 25 Photos

Beyoncé continues to keep her fans in a frenzy. On Tuesday, the songstress modeled some pieces from her newest Ivy Park collection, which released Thursday.

In pictures posted to her official Instagram page, Beyoncé can be seen cheesing, wearing a violet ribbed sports bra with orange bungee-like straps and a matching pair of cargo pants. The pants incorporated a similar aesthetic, with a striped orange and black rope-like belt. On top, she wore an oversize, see-through jacket.

“My favorite drop to date,” part of Beyoncé’s caption read. She coordinated her Ivy Park look with an orange purse, silver necklaces and wore hoop earrings. She wore her signature brown-highlighted tresses styled wet and wavy.

Related Galleries

The collection, announced first in January, is outdoor-themed, called Park Trail. It offers gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids. Some of the standout pieces include a canvas track suit, the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe and a fully convertible backpack. Camouflage also makes a frequent appearance in the collection, including camo cargo pants, a camo-printed ski mask and a camouflage sequin jacket. In the promotional shots for the upcoming collection, rappers Offset and Ice Spice and actress Devon Aoki are featured.

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she became the artist with the most lifetime Grammy wins with 32. That night, she took home four Grammys, including one for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her project “Renaissance.” Beyoncé also recently announced the dates for her “Renaissance” tour, which is scheduled to make stops in Paris, London, New Jersey and her hometown Houston.

The Park Trail collection from Ivy Park and Adidas is available on Thursday.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Beyoncé Models Sports Bra and Pants From Ivy Park Park Trail Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad