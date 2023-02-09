Beyoncé Models New Ivy Park Park Trail Collection in Purple Sports Bra and Cargo Pants

Beyoncé continues to keep her fans in a frenzy. On Tuesday, the songstress modeled some pieces from her newest Ivy Park collection, which released Thursday.

In pictures posted to her official Instagram page, Beyoncé can be seen cheesing, wearing a violet ribbed sports bra with orange bungee-like straps and a matching pair of cargo pants. The pants incorporated a similar aesthetic, with a striped orange and black rope-like belt. On top, she wore an oversize, see-through jacket.

“My favorite drop to date,” part of Beyoncé’s caption read. She coordinated her Ivy Park look with an orange purse, silver necklaces and wore hoop earrings. She wore her signature brown-highlighted tresses styled wet and wavy.

The collection, announced first in January, is outdoor-themed, called Park Trail. It offers gender-neutral performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids. Some of the standout pieces include a canvas track suit, the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe and a fully convertible backpack. Camouflage also makes a frequent appearance in the collection, including camo cargo pants, a camo-printed ski mask and a camouflage sequin jacket. In the promotional shots for the upcoming collection, rappers Offset and Ice Spice and actress Devon Aoki are featured.

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she became the artist with the most lifetime Grammy wins with 32. That night, she took home four Grammys, including one for Best Dance/Electronic Album for her project “Renaissance.” Beyoncé also recently announced the dates for her “Renaissance” tour, which is scheduled to make stops in Paris, London, New Jersey and her hometown Houston.

The Park Trail collection from Ivy Park and Adidas is available on Thursday.