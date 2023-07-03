×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Floating Cities Inspired Iris van Herpen’s Fall Couture

Fashion

Rare ’90s Designs by John Galliano Go on Display in Paris

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Men Are Pushing Personal Style to New Heights

Beyoncé Gets Casual in Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint 3’ Merch T-shirt and Baggy Vetements Jeans

The singer is gearing up for her next show in Toronto on July 8.

Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
View ALL 12 Photos

While on her “Renaissance World Tour,” Beyoncé continues to impress many with her standout looks, both on and off the stage.

On Sunday, Beyoncé posted a series of photos on her Instagram sporting a casual look, styled by her longtime stylist KJ Moody. Beyoncé wore a T-shirt from Jay-Z’s 2010 “Blueprint 3” tour, showcasing the rapper in an all-black ensemble with his hands held up. She paired the top with baggy Vetements jeans.

For accessories, the singer kept things edgy with a link silver statement choker.

Beyoncé has been seen in a slew of head-turning looks throughout her world tour. On Friday, Beyoncé posted pictures on her Instagram wearing a denim look by Area, which featured a crop denim top with dangling crystal embellishments.

Related Galleries

During her Amsterdam show on June 18, she commemorated Juneteenth by wearing only Black designers. One of her looks for that night included a halter-neck pink-sequin gown from her own brand Ivy Park.

Last week, Amazon Music was announced as the official merchandise partner for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” The collaboration will be released in four distinct drops throughout the North American dates in the tour.

Beyoncé is preparing for the next concert on Saturday in Toronto.

“Renaissance” was announced as Beyoncé’s seventh studio album in June 2022. The highly anticipated album dropped on July 29 last year. Ahead of the announcement of the album, Beyoncé wiped her social media feeds leaving fans curious as to what she was up to. The album went on to rack up four Grammy Awards, making Beyoncé the most-awarded performer in Grammy’s history.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad