Beyoncé Gets Casual in Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint 3’ Merch T-shirt and Baggy Vetements Jeans

While on her “Renaissance World Tour,” Beyoncé continues to impress many with her standout looks, both on and off the stage.

On Sunday, Beyoncé posted a series of photos on her Instagram sporting a casual look, styled by her longtime stylist KJ Moody. Beyoncé wore a T-shirt from Jay-Z’s 2010 “Blueprint 3” tour, showcasing the rapper in an all-black ensemble with his hands held up. She paired the top with baggy Vetements jeans.

For accessories, the singer kept things edgy with a link silver statement choker.

Beyoncé has been seen in a slew of head-turning looks throughout her world tour. On Friday, Beyoncé posted pictures on her Instagram wearing a denim look by Area, which featured a crop denim top with dangling crystal embellishments.

During her Amsterdam show on June 18, she commemorated Juneteenth by wearing only Black designers. One of her looks for that night included a halter-neck pink-sequin gown from her own brand Ivy Park.

Last week, Amazon Music was announced as the official merchandise partner for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.” The collaboration will be released in four distinct drops throughout the North American dates in the tour.

Beyoncé is preparing for the next concert on Saturday in Toronto.

“Renaissance” was announced as Beyoncé’s seventh studio album in June 2022. The highly anticipated album dropped on July 29 last year. Ahead of the announcement of the album, Beyoncé wiped her social media feeds leaving fans curious as to what she was up to. The album went on to rack up four Grammy Awards, making Beyoncé the most-awarded performer in Grammy’s history.