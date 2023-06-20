Beyoncé Celebrates Juneteenth Wearing All Black Designers on ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé celebrated Juneteenth over the weekend by embracing a wardrobe made exclusively by Black designers for her “Renaissance World Tour” concert in Amsterdam, on June 18.

The singer tapped a number of designers for her wardrobe looks throughout the night, including famed designer LaQaun Smith. She also debuted her never-before-seen Ivy Park swim collection with Adidas. The holiday on Monday marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” Beyoncé captioned her Instagram post on Sunday.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at Beyoncé’s outfits from Sunday night’s performance.

Ferragamo

Beyoncé performed at the June 18 “Renaissance World Tour” show in Amsterdam.

Created by the Ferragamo’s creative director Maximilian Davis, the singer’s red outfit featured all-over embroidered with beads, crystals and a high-thigh slit. She coordinated the bold red number with silver arm cuffs.

Beyoncé performed at the June 18 “Renaissance World Tour” show in Amsterdam.

Beyoncé later switched to another custom look by the Italian brand: a silver lamé jersey draped minidress with scarf detailing, along with matching gloves and thigh-high boots in silver stretch nappa.

Davis, who assumed the role just last year, wrote in a statement: “It was an honor to create this looks for Beyoncé and be a part of her creative process. I wanted to design pieces that felt like they inhabited her spirit and style.”

Ivy Park

Beyoncé performed at the June 18 “Renaissance World Tour” show in Amsterdam. WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé even debuted custom looks from her own brand, Ivy Park, during the show, wearing a pink sequin high-slit gown with a crisscross halter neckline.

“I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era,” part of Beyoncé’s caption read on Sunday regarding the soon-to-be released Ivy Park swim collection.

Feben

Beyoncé performed at the June 18 “Renaissance World Tour” show in Amsterdam. WireImage for Parkwood

Looking to Black female fashion designer Feben, who has curated looks for Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Graham, Beyoncé wore a sculpted catsuit with boot pants attached. The form-fit look featured studded detail throughout and warped red, gray, yellow and black colors.

Balmain

Beyoncé performed at the June 18 “Renaissance World Tour” show in Amsterdam. WireImage for Parkwood

While performing her song “I’m That Girl,” Beyoncé channeled a robotic aesthetic with a high-fashion twist, wearing a custom silver-armored Balmain bodysuit by the brand’s creative director Oliver Rousteing.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé collaborated with Rousteing on the “Renaissance Couture Collection,” which included looks inspired by the “Renaissance” album, one for each song to be exact.

LaQuan Smith

One of Beyoncé’s final looks was a custom LaQuan Smith shattered glass catsuit, which featured a plunging neckline and mosaic-themed glass placement throughout. Styled by K.J. Moody and Vance Gamble, Beyoncé also wore LaQuan Smith for her Tiffany & Co. campaign in 2022.