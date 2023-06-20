Beyoncé Keeps It ‘Cozy’ in Plunging Pajama Set at Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show for Spring 2024

For Beyoncé, “Cozy” is more than a song — it’s a lifestyle. The superstar songstress donned her fanciest pajamas while attending Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear presentation in Paris on Tuesday.

Beyoncé’s yellow satin set, which featured a botanical print, included a robe, pants and long sleeve button-up shirt. She accessorized with a pair of oversized visor sunglasses and a diamond choker. The singer also carried a monogramed Louis Vuitton purse with a chunky gold chain strap.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 menswear show on June 20 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Beyoncé wore her long honey blonde locks in a straightened middle part. Her makeup included a pink glossy lip.

She was accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z, who opted for a suit printed with a pixelated version of Louis Vuitton’s trademark Damier check. The new pattern was dreamed up by Pharrell Williams, who is Vuitton’s newest creative director of menswear.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May. She’s currently performing several European dates before the tour travels to the United States and Canada.

Beyoncé attends Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 menswear show on June 20 in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

On stage, Beyoncé has favored several designers, among them Alexander McQueen, Jaquemus and Loewe. Some labels even created custom ensembles for the singer.

Stylist Shiona Turini is responsible for curating Beyoncé’s tour looks. Turini also works as a costume designer, having worked on films and television shows. Her credits include “Insecure,” “Queen & Slim” and Amazon’s anthology miniseries “Solos.”

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.