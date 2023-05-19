Beyoncé Channels Preppy Dressing in Michael Kors Collection Plaid Jumpsuit in London on “Renaissance” World Tour

Beyoncé‘s “Renaissance” world tour continues: Gearing up for the rest of her United Kingdom shows, the singer appeared in London on Thursday wearing a brown-themed businesswear ensemble.

Beyoncé wore a three-piece suit by Michael Kors Collection, which consisted of a chocolate-and-camel glen plaid flannel blazer and customized halter jumpsuit.

Beyoncé in London on May 18. COURTESY OF MICHEAL KORS COLLECTION

Styled by Kj Moody, her outfit was completed with vintage Chanel earrings, a black Dior handbag and tan Christian Louboutin heels. The look coordinated with the signature honey blonde highlights in Beyoncé’s hair, which was styled into a middle part with loose curls.

Beyoncé is currently on the U.K. leg of her “Renaissance” world tour, finishing her show in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday, and the next show on Saturday in Edinburgh, Murrayfield. So far she has looked to designers including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Courrèges, Loewe and Valentino for her tour outfits.

Most recently, she debuted a new look custom made by Valentino during her show in Brussels on May 14. Beyoncé wore an ivory silk gown created by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, which featured allover crystal rhinestones and a thigh-high side slit.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé made an announcement on Instagram that hinted at her creating a hair care brand. “Sources tell WWD that the brand is helmed by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and is also developing fragrances,” WWD reported surrounding the news.

Gearing up for her “Renaissance” world tour, the singer unveiled a collaboration with Balmain in March, inspired by songs from the latest album. “Together, we created this one-of-a-kind couture collection, with each silhouette directly inspired by a specific renaissance composition,” Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing said in a statement.

The Balmain collaboration collection was released following the announcement that Beyoncé’s Ivy Park partnership with Adidas had come to an end after five years in March.

In 2023, Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in Grammy history, with 32 awards across her lifetime.