Friday's Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Beyoncé Channels Preppy Dressing in Michael Kors Collection Plaid Jumpsuit in London on “Renaissance” World Tour

The singer is currently on her "Renaissance" world tour, with her next show in Edinburgh, Murrayfield on Saturday.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
Beyoncé‘s “Renaissance” world tour continues: Gearing up for the rest of her United Kingdom shows, the singer appeared in London on Thursday wearing a brown-themed businesswear ensemble.

Beyoncé wore a three-piece suit by Michael Kors Collection, which consisted of a chocolate-and-camel glen plaid flannel blazer and customized halter jumpsuit.

Beyoncé in London on May 18. COURTESY OF MICHEAL KORS COLLECTION

Styled by Kj Moody, her outfit was completed with vintage Chanel earrings, a black Dior handbag and tan Christian Louboutin heels. The look coordinated with the signature honey blonde highlights in Beyoncé’s hair, which was styled into a middle part with loose curls.

Beyoncé is currently on the U.K. leg of her “Renaissance” world tour, finishing her show in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday, and the next show on Saturday in Edinburgh, Murrayfield. So far she has looked to designers including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Courrèges, Loewe and Valentino for her tour outfits.

Beyoncé in London on May 18. COURTESY OF MICHEAL KORS COLLECTION

Most recently, she debuted a new look custom made by Valentino during her show in Brussels on May 14. Beyoncé wore an ivory silk gown created by the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, which featured allover crystal rhinestones and a thigh-high side slit.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé made an announcement on Instagram that hinted at her creating a hair care brand. “Sources tell WWD that the brand is helmed by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and is also developing fragrances,” WWD reported surrounding the news.

Gearing up for her “Renaissance” world tour, the singer unveiled a collaboration with Balmain in March, inspired by songs from the latest album. “Together, we created this one-of-a-kind couture collection, with each silhouette directly inspired by a specific renaissance composition,” Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing said in a statement.

The Balmain collaboration collection was released following the announcement that Beyoncé’s Ivy Park partnership with Adidas had come to an end after five years in March. 

In 2023, Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in Grammy history, with 32 awards across her lifetime.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

