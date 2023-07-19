Beyoncé Teases New Perfume With ‘Special Gift’: How to Preorder, Notes and More

Beyoncé is returning to the fragrance industry. The singer, who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, caught her fans by surprise on Wednesday after releasing a mysterious page on her website teasing an upcoming eau de parfum.

The fragrance (the name has yet to be released) is created in France and crafted and designed by Beyoncé herself. The teaser on her website showcases a shadowy silhouette of a seemingly silver bottle with reflective accents, which coordinates with the singer’s silver-themed “Renaissance” album cover.

“Special gift with purchase, while quantities last,” says the website.

The announcement comes 13 years after her last fragrance, Heat, was released (the artist previously had a licensing deal with Coty Inc.) and follows Beyoncé’s other surprise announcement in May, which hinted at the creation of her own hair care brand.

Here, WWD lists everything to know about Beyoncé’s latest perfume, including more information about the launch date, how to purchase and the fragrance notes.

What are the notes of Beyoncé’s new perfume?

According to Beyoncé’s website, the perfume’s top notes include clementine and golden honey. These details seem to closely align with the singer’s brand, as Beyoncé is famously called Queen B and her fanbase calls themselves the Beehive.

Going down the list, the upcoming perfume’s heart notes are rose absolute and jasmine sambac, along with the base notes featuring Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

When will the perfume be released?

Although little information is out about Beyoncé’s upcoming fragrance, the singer’s website does note that the product will begin to be shipped in November and will be available to pre-order soon.

Fans can sign up on parfum.beyonce.com to receive updates via email notifications on the upcoming fragrance’s launch, which is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

How much does Beyoncé’s new perfume cost?

The perfume costs $160 and comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle, which will be encased in art and include a special gift with purchase while quantities last.

Has Beyoncé released a fragrance before?

The singer has released a string of her very own perfumes throughout the 2000s, with one of her most notable being “Heat.” Released in 2010, her first-ever perfume included notes of sequoia milkwood, almond macaroon, blush peach, honeysuckle nectar and more.

Beyoncé at Macy’s Herald Square on Feb. 3, 2010, in New York City for the launch of her fragrance “Heat.” Getty Images

That same year, to align with the launch, Beyoncé released an official ad for “Heat.” In it, she could be seen wearing a plunging red dress that matched the color of the bottle, soaking in a bathtub with fiery red eye shadow and walking down a dark hallway. The commercial also showcased Beyoncé singing the hit single “Fever,” originally recorded by Little Willie John, and saying “Catch the Fever.”