×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: July 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Shares Climb on Management Shakeup

Beauty

Bubble Skincare Launches Moisturizer, Expands at Ulta

Business

Macy’s Unveils ‘On 34th’ Women’s Private Brand

Beyoncé Teases New Perfume With ‘Special Gift’: How to Preorder, Notes and More

On Wednesday, the "Renaissance" songstress teased the launch of a new fragrance on her official website.

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyonc√© performs onstage during the ‚ÄúRENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR‚Äù at PGE Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
View ALL 12 Photos

Beyoncé is returning to the fragrance industry. The singer, who is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, caught her fans by surprise on Wednesday after releasing a mysterious page on her website teasing an upcoming eau de parfum.

The fragrance (the name has yet to be released) is created in France and crafted and designed by Beyoncé herself. The teaser on her website showcases a shadowy silhouette of a seemingly silver bottle with reflective accents, which coordinates with the singer’s silver-themed “Renaissance” album cover.

“Special gift with purchase, while quantities last,” says the website.

The announcement comes 13 years after her last fragrance, Heat, was released (the artist previously had a licensing deal with Coty Inc.) and follows Beyoncé’s other surprise announcement in May, which hinted at the creation of her own hair care brand.

Related Articles

Here, WWD lists everything to know about Beyoncé’s latest perfume, including more information about the launch date, how to purchase and the fragrance notes.

What are the notes of Beyoncé’s new perfume?

According to Beyoncé’s website, the perfume’s top notes include clementine and golden honey. These details seem to closely align with the singer’s brand, as Beyoncé is famously called Queen B and her fanbase calls themselves the Beehive.

Going down the list, the upcoming perfume’s heart notes are rose absolute and jasmine sambac, along with the base notes featuring Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

When will the perfume be released?

Although little information is out about Beyoncé’s upcoming fragrance, the singer’s website does note that the product will begin to be shipped in November and will be available to pre-order soon.

Fans can sign up on parfum.beyonce.com to receive updates via email notifications on the upcoming fragrance’s launch, which is only available in the U.S. and Canada.

How much does Beyoncé’s new perfume cost?

The perfume costs $160 and comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle, which will be encased in art and include a special gift with purchase while quantities last.

Has Beyoncé released a fragrance before?

The singer has released a string of her very own perfumes throughout the 2000s, with one of her most notable being “Heat.” Released in 2010, her first-ever perfume included notes of sequoia milkwood, almond macaroon, blush peach, honeysuckle nectar and more.

Beyonce at Macy's Herald Square on February 3, 2010 in New York City for the launch of her fragrance "Heat."
Beyoncé at Macy’s Herald Square on Feb. 3, 2010, in New York City for the launch of her fragrance “Heat.” Getty Images

That same year, to align with the launch, Beyoncé released an official ad for “Heat.” In it, she could be seen wearing a plunging red dress that matched the color of the bottle, soaking in a bathtub with fiery red eye shadow and walking down a dark hallway. The commercial also showcased Beyoncé singing the hit single “Fever,” originally recorded by Little Willie John, and saying “Catch the Fever.”

Beyoncé Teases New Perfume With Special Gift: How to Preorder and More

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad