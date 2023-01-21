×
Inside Beyonce’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet

The singer earned a reported $24 million payday for the highly anticipated private performance at the new luxury resort.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyonc√© performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai‚Äôs newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Chloe Bailey attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ashley Park attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Ellen Pompeo attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Nia Long attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly-anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her on stage for a duet to “Brown Skin Girl,” with the 11-year-old wearing a red sequined blazer and matching trousers.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyonc√© and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai‚Äôs newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy Carter perform on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

“Bigger Is Better” was an apt song choice for Beyoncé’s silver sunburst headpiece that was teamed with a red Nicolas Jebran gown. It incorporated a pleated skirt and pants, and a sequined bodice-style top with gold piping and embellished gold bra cups. The embellishments continued with gold-tone hardware on her opera gloves. The brand called it a “milestone” in a caption for illustrations of the look, adding that it was “the art of creating moments to live up to.”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyonc√© performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

For the finale, set to “Drunk in Love,” she was erected from the stage on a pillar as fireworks lit up the sky and flames emerged from the water. She closed the show in a silver and pink mini dress with thigh-high boots and opera gloves.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Among the star-studded guest list, her husband Jay Z and twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her mother Tina Knowles Lawson and father Matthew Knowles enjoyed the show.

Other boldface names in the audience included Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rebel Wilson, Nia Long and Kendall Jenner, whose 818 Tequila brand held a soiree on Friday at the luxury resort’s Cloud 22 rooftop lounge.

Swedish House Mafia wrapped the night with an after-party.

Beyoncé earned a reported $24 million for the intimate concert, which was her first in five years. The set list included: “At Last,” “XO,” “Flaws and All,” “Ave Maria,” “Halo,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Be Alive,” “Otherside” “Bigger,” “Spirit,” “Freedom,” “I Care,” “Beautiful Liar,” “Crazy in Love,” “Countdown,” “Naughty Girl” and “Drunk in Love.” No songs from her new “Renaissance” album were performed.

Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” comes as the resort readies to launch bookings in February. On Sunday, it will host a fashion to debut Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park collection.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: A general view of fireworks during the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Freworks during the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai hotel on Jan. 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal on Jan. 21 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro
