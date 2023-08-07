Samples of Beyoncé’s New Fragrance Handed Out at ‘Renaissance’ Concert Tour Stops

The Beyhive is getting previews of Beyoncé’s latest fragrance during her global “Renaissance” tour. In photos and videos posted to Twitter, fans are sharing snaps of the singer’s perfume samples, which are being handed out in front of various venues.

“They’re giving samples of [Beyoncé’s] new perfume and it smells amazing! I need to order mine,” wrote one user.

Beyoncé officially revealed her new eau de parfum late last month with a short teaser on social media.

Available exclusively on Beyoncé’s website, the scent retails for $160 and can be preordered now. Orders will begin shipping in November, but only to the U.S. and Canada. Those who purchase the fragrance will also get “a special gift,” though only while supplies last.

Created and designed by the pop legend herself, the fragrance is crafted in France. It features top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose and jasmine, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and amber.

Only the shape of the bottle has been revealed — its design is obfuscated by shadow in current images, but according to Beyoncé’s website, the perfume is “encased in art.”

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first time dabbling in the fragrance industry. In 2010, she launched a scent called Heat, which was released via a licensing deal with Coty Inc. It included notes of sequoia milkwood, peach and honeysuckle nectar.

In May, the songstress also revealed that she’d be releasing a hair care brand.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” Beyoncé continued. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

The name and launch date for the brand has yet to be announced, but according to WWD’s original report, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, is at its helm.