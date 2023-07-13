×
Beyoncé Opens U.S. Leg of 'Renaissance World Tour' in Custom Givenchy Minidress With Cutouts and Glass Beads

The first U.S. stop on the singer's tour was at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.

Beyoncé performing during her "Renaissance World Tour" show in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
On Wednesday, Beyoncé kicked off the U.S. leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” with a show at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, looking to Givenchy for a custom haute couture look.

Beyoncé opened up the evening show wearing a black tulle minidress embroidered with micro-faceted glass beads, bugles, faceted stones, glass beads and chain-stone loops. The number, which included rounded cutouts, was designed by Matthew M. Williams, the creative director of the brand.

Beyoncé performing during her "Renaissance World Tour" show in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Beyoncé during her “Renaissance World Tour” show in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Courtesy of Givenchy

Beyoncé added sheer opera gloves and clear heels with black wraparound straps to her sparkling look. The singer was styled by Shiona Turini, who completed her look with Tiffany & Co jewelry. When it comes to putting together outfits for the tour, the star has also worked with KJ Moody.

Beyoncé performing during her "Renaissance World Tour" show in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Beyoncé during her “Renaissance World Tour” show in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Courtesy of Givenchy

After the Givenchy look, she changed into a custom camouflage Ivy Park set, which consisted of a Western-inspired long-sleeve top, oversize hat and cutout chap pants.

For Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” show in Amsterdam, which happened close to Juneteenth, she looked to only Black designers. Her looks for the show included a sculpted studded catsuit with boot pants attached by Ferben and a shattered glass catsuit by LaQuan Smith.

The “Renaissance World Tour” is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album “Renaissance,” which was released on July 29. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, Beyonce’s “Renaissance” album won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album. The win made her the most decorated artist in Grammy Award history.

