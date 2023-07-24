Beyoncé Goes Futuristic in Metallic Marine Serre Bodysuit on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé channeled neo-futurism style with a custom look from Marine Serre on Saturday for the Chicago leg of her Renaissance World Tour. The Grammy-winning star wore a silver metallic bodysuit embellished with jewelry and the brand’s signature moon print.

Beyoncé performing in Chicago. Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

The look was completed with a silver chain top with letters forming “Renaissance” hanging on the front. Beyoncé also wore Marine Serre ankle boots in silver.

“It has been an honor to design for Beyoncé and her team! Beyoncé was one of the first supporter[s] of the brand and it means so much for me and my team to serve her again for this so special Renaissance Tour. Empowering woman all around the word,” said Marine Serre via a statement.

Beyoncé performing in Chicago. Getty Images for Parkwood

The futuristic look followed the Barbiecore-inspired outfit Beyoncé wore on Thursday while performing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The singer wore a custom metallic pink leather cape, matching corset top and shorts by Acne Studios.

Beyoncé performing in Minneapolis. courtesy photo

The Renaissance tour marks the ninth concert tour by Beyoncé in honor of her new album “Renaissance.” The tour was announced on Feb. 1. It is her first solo world tour since the Formation World Tour in 2016.

Beyoncé performing in Minneapolis. courtesy photo

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has gone far beyond her chart-topping hits. In June, the singer selected Amazon Music as the exclusive merchandise partner for the tour. The four-part collection is being released through four distinct drops throughout the North American leg of the tour.

After the launch of the tour in Europe, fashion terms like “metallic cowboy boots” and “disco cowboy hat” skyrocketed in search interest, according to a report by Nasty Gal. Retail chains are trying to find ways to capitalize on Beyoncé’s tour, and Canada’s luxury department store chain Holt Renfrew installed a “Renaissance Flagship” at its store in Toronto.