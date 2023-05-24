Beyoncé Holds Court in Custom Blue Brandon Blackwood Dress With Opera Gloves During ‘Renaissance’ World Tour

Beyoncé opened up her Sunderland show on Tuesday in England, as part of her ongoing “Renaissance” world tour, in a custom gown by Brandon Blackwood.

Donned in baby blue, the ethereal gown featured gathered detail around the waist, an asymmetrical neckline and a stunning high side-slit. Pointed-toe shoes and opera gloves in the same soft color, also by the designer, completed the singer’s look.

Beyoncé’s look was styled by Kj Moody, who she often works with on her outfits for both the “Renaissance” tour and other appearances.

“This is a dream come true cousins. I can’t believe it,” part of Blackwood’s Instagram caption read. The designer, who just launched his first swimwear collection, has also curated custom gowns for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Serena Williams.

Beyoncé’s latest tour look joins a slew of other head-turning outfits she has showcased throughout the tour. So far, the global pop star has looked to Blackwood, Valentino, Loewe, Balmain, David Koma, Alexander McQueen, Coperni and Courrèges.

One of her most standout looks on tour was a Loewe embellished bodysuit adorned in appliqué gold crystals and featured trompe l’oeil hands motifs with black rubber latex gloves all over. To her Brussels show on May 14, Beyoncé wore an ivory silk Valentino gown with crystal rhinestones.

The next stop on the “Renaissance” world tour is in Paris on Friday.

Aside from her scene-stealing looks on tour, Beyoncé made an announcement earlier this month, via Instagram, about a new hair care line.

“How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon,” the star’s Instagram caption read. “I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”