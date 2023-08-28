Beyoncé Channels ‘Carmen: A Hip Hopera’ in Red Atelier Zuhra Dress and Shines in Jacquemus Bodysuit at ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Las Vegas Show

Beyoncé channeled big high-roller energy for her “Renaissance World Tour” date in Las Vegas on Saturday, wowing the audience with new custom looks. The star opened her show wearing a bespoke red bodysuit gown with crystals and stones by Atelier Zuhra. The statement red ensemble, which was completed with a flower-petal round cape, channeled her 2000s character Carmen in the film “Carmen: A Hip Hopera.”

Beyoncé embraced Las Vegas’ bold theme by unveiling more new outfits from high-profile brands and designers. The new outfits come after Beyoncé’s announcement earlier this month asking her fans to wear silver for the remaining “Renaissance” shows.

For a touch of showgirl energy, Beyoncé wore a sheer Bronx and Banco catsuit with sparkling embellishments. The songstress channeled a vintage Las Vegas flapper with a white feather boa-like coat over top.

Another one of Beyoncé’s looks for the Las Vegas show was a full-on silver ensemble by Jacquemus, which featured a formfitting bodysuit, a long cape and an oversize hat. The singer worked with her longtime stylist KJ Moody.

Beyoncé also wore a technological-inspired bodysuit, which featured a cell phone, wires and satellites. For accessories, she added a pair of slide-phone-shaped earrings, which gave off a camp effect.

Later on in the show, Beyoncé went the edgy route in a custom Dundas bodysuit, which featured military-inspired reinforcements and belts. Her outfit, which she wore with fishnet tights, included a cap with a gold “B” decorating the center.

Beyoncé went masked in a red hooded headpiece and metallic armor minidress by Ukrainian brand Frolov. During the show, the singer showcased more of the versatile dress by ripping off a piece of its center to showcase another top with the brand’s signature heart logo.

Beyoncé later stepped into an all-white look, which featured a double-breasted bodysuit with gold buttons, a fuzzy boa and a dramatic black top hat. Fans on social media were calling the look Monopoly-inspired.

Beyoncé also wore a sleek catsuit by Marine Serre, which featured red fabric wraparound detail. The gray catsuit included blueprint-inspired designs as well as the brand’s signature crescent-moon logo.

The Las Vegas show was attended by a number of celebrities, including Mindy Kaling and Gayle King. Both of the stars embraced the silver theme of the show and took to their Instagram accounts to showcase their looks.

Gayle King

Mindy Kaling