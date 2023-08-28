Beyoncé Channels ‘Carmen: A Hip Hopera’ in Red Atelier Zuhra Dress and Shines in Jacquemus Bodysuit at ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Las Vegas Show

Beyoncé channeled big high-roller energy for her “Renaissance World Tour” date in Las Vegas on Saturday, wowing the audience with new custom looks. The star opened her show wearing a bespoke red bodysuit gown with crystals and stones by Atelier Zuhra. The statement red ensemble, which was completed with a flower-petal round cape, channeled her 2000s character Carmen in the film “Carmen: A Hip Hopera.”
Beyoncé embraced Las Vegas’ bold theme by unveiling more new outfits from high-profile brands and designers. The new outfits come after Beyoncé’s announcement earlier this month asking her fans to wear silver for the remaining “Renaissance” shows.
For a touch of showgirl energy, Beyoncé wore a sheer Bronx and Banco catsuit with sparkling embellishments. The songstress channeled a vintage Las Vegas flapper with a white feather boa-like coat over top.
Another one of Beyoncé’s looks for the Las Vegas show was a full-on silver ensemble by Jacquemus, which featured a formfitting bodysuit, a long cape and an oversize hat. The singer worked with her longtime stylist KJ Moody.
Beyoncé also wore a technological-inspired bodysuit, which featured a cell phone, wires and satellites. For accessories, she added a pair of slide-phone-shaped earrings, which gave off a camp effect.
Later on in the show, Beyoncé went the edgy route in a custom Dundas bodysuit, which featured military-inspired reinforcements and belts. Her outfit, which she wore with fishnet tights, included a cap with a gold “B” decorating the center.
Beyoncé went masked in a red hooded headpiece and metallic armor minidress by Ukrainian brand Frolov. During the show, the singer showcased more of the versatile dress by ripping off a piece of its center to showcase another top with the brand’s signature heart logo.
Beyoncé later stepped into an all-white look, which featured a double-breasted bodysuit with gold buttons, a fuzzy boa and a dramatic black top hat. Fans on social media were calling the look Monopoly-inspired.
Beyoncé also wore a sleek catsuit by Marine Serre, which featured red fabric wraparound detail. The gray catsuit included blueprint-inspired designs as well as the brand’s signature crescent-moon logo.
The Las Vegas show was attended by a number of celebrities, including Mindy Kaling and Gayle King. Both of the stars embraced the silver theme of the show and took to their Instagram accounts to showcase their looks.