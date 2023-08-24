Beyoncé Channels ‘Alien Superstar’ in Loewe Metallic Corset and Nods to ‘BeyHive’ in Custom Nicolas Jebran Bodysuit on ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé debuted two striking looks at her “Renaissance World Tour” concert in St. Louis on Monday, channeling the futuristic theme of her tour in Loewe and later paying homage to her fan base with a bee-inspired costume.

The songstress’ look from the Spanish fashion house channeled her song “Alien Superstar” with a chrome bra and a matching corset paired with a side-slit skirt in satin jersey material. She completed her outfit with Venus pumps by The Attico, details of which included a crystal-encrusted suede trim.

Beyoncé Courtesy of Parkwood

Beyoncé was styled by Shiona Turini, whom she has worked with before throughout her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Beyoncé Courtesy of Parkwood

Later on in the show, the singer changed into a custom Nicolas Jebran bodysuit which made a nod to her famous fanbase, the “BeyHive.” The bodysuit was in a yellow color, reminiscent of Beyoncé’s coined nickname, “Queen Bey.” It featured an allover studded-textured material, along with sculptural 3D stripes.

Beyoncé’s vibrant frock also included matching yellow sheer gloves and thigh-high boots with additional artistic attachments.

The singer began her “Renaissance World Tour” in May and is now wrapping up the last month of the worldwide music event. Her next show is in Phoenix on Thursday.

Earlier this month the singer shared a message on her official website regarding the remaining shows in her tour. “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 to 9.22!” part of the statement read.

Throughout the tour, Beyoncé has showcased a slew of scene-stealing looks, working with Balmain, Brandon Blackwood, Valdrin Sahiti, Jacquemus, David Koma, LaQuan Smith and other high-fashion designers.