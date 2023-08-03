Beyoncé Goes Sheer in Corset Dress by Emerging Spanish Designer Arturo Obegero for ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé took to the stage for the Boston leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” on Tuesday night, embracing the sheer trend while supporting an emerging fashion talent. The Grammy-winning star wore a black corset bodysuit-style dress complete with opera-glove style arms, fishnet stockings and an embroidered lace train by Spanish designer Arturo Obegero.

Beyoncé in Arturo Obegero. Courtesy

The singer topped off the look with a black embroidered statement fascinator. For jewelry, she wore diamond earrings and diamond bracelets from Tiffany & Co.

The lingerie-inspired lace gown is the culmination of references to Obegero’s past collections combined to create the final look. The dress was designed in collaboration with Atelier Sara Couture in Paris, who worked 318 hours on the ensemble, including hand stitching all the lace from Sophie Hallette.

Obegero is no stranger to celebrity dressing. He launched his brand three years ago and, since then, has worked with pop star Harry Styles to custom make his sequin jumpsuit for his “As It Was” music video, helping further cement his footprint in the fashion industry.

Beyoncé in Arturo Obegero. Courtesy

Completing her outfit, Beyoncé’s hat was a collaboration with Coco Lucquiaud. Hats have played a big part in her wardrobe for this tour. On Saturday for her tour performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Beyoncé added an oversize silver saucer hat to complete the look while performing “Formation.”

At the same show, she wore her own brand, Ivy Park, namely a custom look from the Park Trail collection, which consisted of a sequined orange jersey paired with camouflage-printed thigh-high boots. Beyoncé’s blue and orange sequin jersey included “The Roc” logo, a hand sign thrown up by her husband Jay-Z, in the back and the number four in Roman numerals in the front.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” comes on the heels of her 2022 album of the same name, which scored multiple Grammy nominations and wins at this year’s Grammy Awards in March, including the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.