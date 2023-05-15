×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Beyoncé Shimmers in Valentino Allover Crystal Dress for Renaissance World Tour in Belgium

The global pop star wore an ivory gown designed by Valentino for her ongoing Renaissance tour.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
View ALL 9 Photos

Beyoncé took to the stage during the Brussels, Belgium, leg of her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday, channeling bridal inspiration.

One of Beyoncé’s looks included a custom-designed ivory silk gown with allover crystal rhinestones and a thigh-high side slit from Valentino, created by the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. She coordinated with a pair of bespoke heels by Malone Souliers. Stylist Shiona Turini curated Beyoncé’s Valentino look for the tour.

Beyoncé began her world tour on Tuesday in Stockholm. Leading up to the world tour, Beyonce collaborated with Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing on a couture collection inspired by her “Renaissance” album, with a look for each song. During the Stockholm leg of her tour, which kicked off the highly anticipated concert event, she looked to a variety of designers, including Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Courrèges for her first set of looks.

Related Galleries

Beyoncé’s tour looks have included tons of metallics, silver and white. Analysis of Google Search data found that various search terms have exploded since the singer kicked off the tour.

A study by Nasty Gal using Google Search data found online interest in “metallic cowboy boots” has skyrocketed 488 percent after night one of the Renaissance World Tour. Google searches for “silver cowboy boots” have risen 300 percent worldwide, and searches for “disco cowboy hat” have risen 525 percent.

Searches for “silver bodysuit” and “silver corset” have also risen 42 percent and 669 percent, respectively, since the first night of the tour, in addition to “thigh-high boots,” which have increased 203 percent, inspired by Beyoncé’s Gedebe white thigh-high boots worn during the tour. Overall, the search term for “Renaissance tour outfits” has increased by 658 percent.

Beyoncé started 2023 by becoming the most awarded singer in Grammy’s history when she won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.” The singer now has a total of 32 record-breaking Grammy wins.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Hot Summer Bags

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Beyoncé Dazzles in Valentino Dress for Renaissance Tour in Belgium

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad