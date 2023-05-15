Beyoncé Shimmers in Valentino Allover Crystal Dress for Renaissance World Tour in Belgium

Beyoncé took to the stage during the Brussels, Belgium, leg of her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday, channeling bridal inspiration.

One of Beyoncé’s looks included a custom-designed ivory silk gown with allover crystal rhinestones and a thigh-high side slit from Valentino, created by the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. She coordinated with a pair of bespoke heels by Malone Souliers. Stylist Shiona Turini curated Beyoncé’s Valentino look for the tour.

Beyoncé began her world tour on Tuesday in Stockholm. Leading up to the world tour, Beyonce collaborated with Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing on a couture collection inspired by her “Renaissance” album, with a look for each song. During the Stockholm leg of her tour, which kicked off the highly anticipated concert event, she looked to a variety of designers, including Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Courrèges for her first set of looks.

Beyoncé’s tour looks have included tons of metallics, silver and white. Analysis of Google Search data found that various search terms have exploded since the singer kicked off the tour.

A study by Nasty Gal using Google Search data found online interest in “metallic cowboy boots” has skyrocketed 488 percent after night one of the Renaissance World Tour. Google searches for “silver cowboy boots” have risen 300 percent worldwide, and searches for “disco cowboy hat” have risen 525 percent.

Searches for “silver bodysuit” and “silver corset” have also risen 42 percent and 669 percent, respectively, since the first night of the tour, in addition to “thigh-high boots,” which have increased 203 percent, inspired by Beyoncé’s Gedebe white thigh-high boots worn during the tour. Overall, the search term for “Renaissance tour outfits” has increased by 658 percent.

Beyoncé started 2023 by becoming the most awarded singer in Grammy’s history when she won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.” The singer now has a total of 32 record-breaking Grammy wins.