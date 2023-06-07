Big Freedia Joins Converse’s ‘Proud to Be’ Campaign for Pride Month

Big Freedia, who helped popularize the bounce genre, is now the face of Converse’s Pride Month campaign.

For its annual Pride collection, Converse has launched a “Proud to Be” campaign celebrating the diverse aspects of the queer community and the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ people. The brand designed various silhouettes to offer distinct aesthetic options for the variety of ways people might choose to express themselves.

Converse 2023 Pride Campaign. Munachi Osegbu x Jess Oldham Pro

Converse looked to its LGBTQIA+ employees and allies to help inform the direction of this year’s campaign and collection.

In addition to Big Freedia, the campaign stars three members of Converse’s global network of young creatives, including singer and songwriter Eva Westphal and multidisciplinary artist Xavier “Internet X” Means.

Converse 2023 Pride Collection. 230207_CONV-FN-FW_POD3_137

The silhouettes in Converse’s collection all feature the Pride Progress Flag, which is stitched into each shoe’s tongue. Included in the inline collection are the Run Star Legacy CX, Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel, Chuck 70 Plus, Chuck 70, Chuck Taylor All Star Lift and Chuck Taylor All Star, as well as an assortment of apparel.

Each silhouette has its own unique details, such as Pride laces weaving through the Run Star Legacy CX, rainbow outsoles on the Chuck 70 Plus and the chunky glitter upper on the recently introduced Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel. Customers also have the option to personalize the sneakers through the Converse by You platform.

Converse has made an ongoing commitment to supporting social and community partners involved with work uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community. The brand has iterated it will continue investing in the work of various community partners.

In 2023, Converse is continuing to support its long-term global partner, the It Gets Better Project, by providing funding to enable the expansion of IGBP Español. In North America, Converse is supporting the Ali Forney Center, the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth and the Theater Offensive. The brand has pledged and donated $2.5 million to local, national and international organizations since it launched its first Pride campaign and collection in 2015.