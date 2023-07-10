×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren to Return to the Runway for New York Fashion Week

Sustainability

LVMH Announces Major Water Use Reduction Target

Business

Schiaparelli Opens Shop Inside Neiman’s Beverly Hills

Billie Eilish Marries Y2K Menswear Trends With Barbiecore Inspiration at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere in Gucci Shirt and Skinny Tie

The singer is set to release her single "What Was I Made For" from the "Barbie" movie soundtrack on Thursday.

Billie Eilish at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles, pink look, gucci shirt, raf simons shorts, sneakers
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 133 Photos

Billie Eilish brought menswear-inspired fashion to the “Barbie” world premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The singer took a Y2K approach to Barbiecore dressing, arriving at the star-studded event wearing a pink pinstripe button-down by Gucci, black Raf Simons shorts, a sharp pink tie and clear-colored Erl sneakers.

Billie Eilish at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles, pink look, gucci shirt, raf simons shorts, sneakers
Billie Eilish at the “Barbie” world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Styled by Lana Jay Lackey, Eilish coordinated her look with pink slouch socks and a beige Raf Simons sweater that featured a “B” embroidered on it. For a touch of glam, the singer also toted the Pink Hazel handbag by Vivienne Westwood.

Related Articles

Eilish will release her new single, “What Was I Made For,” on Thursday. The song is part of the “Barbie” movie soundtrack.

“We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrllld to me. This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Billie Eilish at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles, pink look, gucci shirt, raf simons shorts, sneakers
Billie Eilish at the “Barbie” world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Billie Eilish at the "Barbie" world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles, pink look, gucci shirt, raf simons shorts, sneakers
Billie Eilish at the “Barbie” world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.

PHOTOS: See all the looks from the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles.

Billie Eilish Marries Y2K Menswear, Barbiecore at 'Barbie' Premiere

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad