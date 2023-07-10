Billie Eilish Marries Y2K Menswear Trends With Barbiecore Inspiration at ‘Barbie’ Los Angeles Premiere in Gucci Shirt and Skinny Tie

Billie Eilish brought menswear-inspired fashion to the “Barbie” world premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The singer took a Y2K approach to Barbiecore dressing, arriving at the star-studded event wearing a pink pinstripe button-down by Gucci, black Raf Simons shorts, a sharp pink tie and clear-colored Erl sneakers.

Billie Eilish at the “ Barbie ” world premiere on July 9 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for WWD

Styled by Lana Jay Lackey, Eilish coordinated her look with pink slouch socks and a beige Raf Simons sweater that featured a “B” embroidered on it. For a touch of glam, the singer also toted the Pink Hazel handbag by Vivienne Westwood.

Eilish will release her new single, “What Was I Made For,” on Thursday. The song is part of the “Barbie” movie soundtrack.

“We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrllld to me. This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.

