Billie Eilish Gets Sporty in Graphic Jersey and Basketball Shorts for Performance at Leeds Festival in England

Billie Eilish headlined the Leeds Festival in Leeds, England, on Friday. The weekend-long fete featured fellow leading acts like The Killers, Steve Lacy and The 1975.

For her performance, Eilish channeled her trademark sporty style in baggy basketball shorts and a graphic long-sleeve motocross jersey. She accessorized with a blue printed beanie, layered chain necklaces and a pair of high-top sneakers, wearing her dark hair in pigtails.

Billie Eilish Getty Images for ABA

Eilish has performed at a series of music festivals this summer. In August alone she traveled across the globe to headline Sziget, Osheaga and Lollapalooza. On Sunday evening, Eilish closed out the Reading Festival in Reading, England, following her Leeds gig.

In July, Eilish debuted her latest single, which appeared on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” Eilish cowrote “What Was I Made For?” alongside her brother and longtime creative partner, Finneas O’Connell.

“We made this song for ‘Barbie’ and it means the absolute world to me,” Eilish wrote on Instagram before the song’s release. This movie is gonna change to ur lives and hopefully the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Billie Eilish Getty Images for ABA

“What Was I Made For?” became the soundtrack’s most popular tune on Spotify in July, racking up 30.9 million streams, surpassing Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and and Nicki Minaj’s and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.”

Several other major acts appeared on the “Barbie” soundtrack, including Haim, Tame Impala and Charli XCX.