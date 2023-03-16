Billie Eilish Gives Classic Menswear a Y2K Update With Black Tie and Baggy Trousers at ‘Swarm’ Premiere

Billie Eilish added her signature edgy spin to classic dressing while attending the “Swarm” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Billie Eilish at the premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” on March 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The pop star arrived in a menswear ensemble with a Y2K twist, wearing an oversize button-up blouse, a black tie and baggy black trousers. She coordinated her minimalist punk look with high-top converse sneakers. Her hair was styled into sharp layers for an edgy shag cut.

Eilish is venturing more into the fashion and beauty industry. The singer just released the second installment of her perfume with Parlux, called Eilish No.2.

WWD reported on the fragrance: “’Eilish No.2,’ is based off of Eilish, the original, but a little bit more dark and sultry, and a little bit more mysterious. And it’s got a lot of notes that I like that feel very woodsy,” Eilish told WWD in September. “It has this kind of spicy tone, but it also has this really soft tone, this vanilla tone. The smell itself is this kind of dark gray, metallic-y, metal, silver color.”

The singer has also recently been embracing gothic all-black dressing. For Oscar night on March 12, she appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in an ultra-voluminous Rick Owens gown with an Agent Provocateur corset. She attended the after-party with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. To the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, she went cozy, arriving on the red carpet with Rutherford in Gucci pajamas with a matching sleep mask.

From the minds of Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the horror series centers around a woman who becomes severely crazed after becoming a fan of a Beyoncé-like pop star. It stars Dominique Fishback as the lead, whose previous roles were in the 2021 film “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Netflix’s “Project Power.” Chloe Bailey, Glover and Damson Idris were also at the premiere. “Swarm” will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.