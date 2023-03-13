×
Billie Eilish Embraces Gothic Glamour in Dramatic Rick Owens Dress at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

The award-winning pop singer attended the after party with The Neighbourhood lead vocalist Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Brendan Fraser
Angela Bassett
Zoe Saldana
Michelle Yeoh
View ALL 36 Photos

Billie Eilish arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a larger-than-life ensemble.

Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

For the annual after party, the award-winning singer wore an ultra-voluminous Rick Owens gown. The base of the black gown was a simple slip and over top was a billowy fabric with tiers of drapes and a sheer chevron pattern adorning her shoulders.

Eilish attended the event with her boyfriend, The Neighbourhood band member Jesse Rutherford.

Related Galleries

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Eilish has worn a stylish over-the-top look. To the 2022 Met Gala, she drifted from her usual dark color palette and wore a colorful, custom-upcycled Gucci gown. Cinched at the waist, the dress channeled regal, royal inspiration with ivory duchesse satin, green lace underlay sleeves and a lilac flower in the center of her corset.

Billie Eilish at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish Getty Images

The “Ocean Eyes” singer has also ventured into beauty, making her foray into fragrance with her perfume Eilish, which has two versions. The most recent fragrance, Eilish No. 2, was launched in November and includes notes of apple bergamot, papyrus and black pepper heart notes along with a palo santo base note. It’s currently available at Ulta Beauty and sold via its own website at billieeilishfragrances.com.

“I’ve always wanted to make fragrances. It was my dream for years and years. And then, the idea of keeping it going and making more was so exciting to me,” Eilish told WWD in September ahead of the second fragrance launch.

The annual Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event featured a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.

