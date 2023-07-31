×
Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’ Is the Most Streamed Song From ‘Barbie’s’ Soundtrack After Movie Premiere

A week after the premiere of "Barbie," the soundtrack is doing just as well as the box office ticket sales.

A week after the movie debuted in theaters, “Barbie” is not only raking it in at the box office (the film has reportedly already made $775 million globally) but its soundtrack is also dominating streaming platforms. Songs from the “Barbie” soundtrack have been streamed 155 million times on Spotify in the first week since the film hit the theaters on July 21, according to Music Industry How To, which monitored the Spotify data for all “Barbie”-related music.

Spotify users have listened to the 19 songs from the extended edition of the “Barbie” album, with Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” taking the lead with 30.9 million streams. The song surpassed Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Nicki Minaj’s and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World (With Aqua).”

“What Was I Made For,” which was released a week before the movie, also had the fastest pace of daily streams of all known “Barbie” songs before the premiere, with an average of 2.5 million streams per day.

Of all the artists featured on the album, Aqua gained the most new listeners. The “Barbie World” remix with Minaj and Spice was the second most-listened-to song with more than 29 million streams. Lipa’s song “Dance the Night” came in third with 27 million streams. Lipa also stars as Mermaid Barbie in the film.

The “Barbie” album was released on the same day as the film and features 11 new tracks and eight previously released tracks.

