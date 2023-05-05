Billie Lourd Wears ‘Star Wars’-inspired Dress to Carrie Fisher’s Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Billie Lourd attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in honor of her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Lourd made a touching tribute to Fisher, remembering one of her most famous characters, Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” saga, through her dress. Lourd wore a custom Princess Leia Rodarte gown similar to the brand’s fall 2014 “Star Wars” collection.

Billie Lourd at Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony. Getty Images

The ensemble featured a black sequined keyhole top-half with an image of Fisher as Princess Leia printed along her torso. Even Lourd’s beauty look embraced an intergalactic theme with star eye-stickers.

To create her look, Lourd was styled by Jamie Mizrahi, who has also works with Riley Keough, Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

Billie Lourd Getty Images

Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy commented on Lourd’s outfit on Instagram this Thursday.

“We are so thrilled to work on this custom Princess Leia Gown for @praisethelourd for her presentation of Carrie Fisher’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What a beautiful addition to the Star Wars Gowns we made for our FW14 Collection, and truly full circle, as we were able to interview Carrie back in 2014 when we first made the pieces. What an honor!” the caption read.

(L-R) Matt Fritch, Hugo Soto-Martinez, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Steve Nissen and Ellen K at Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony. Getty Images

Fisher was Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” films, which premiered over 40 years ago from 1977 to 1983. Before her death in 2016, she reprised her role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Lourd, seemingly following in her mother’s footsteps, is also an actress, having roles in “Ticket to Paradise,” “Scream Queens” and “American Horror Story.”