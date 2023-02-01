Billy Porter Puts Artistic Spin on Athleisure in Puma Suit With Dramatic Hat at ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere

Billy Porter put an artistic spin on sportswear for the “80 for Brady” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Porter, who is known for his avant-garde looks, arrived at the red carpet screening wearing a full Puma outfit from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Billy Porter at the premiere of “80 For Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Porter’s look, which consisted of the T7-inspired suit, matching coat and Puma x Palomo hat, debuted down the Puma Futrograde runway in September during New York Fashion Week. On top of the suit, Porter wore a textured coat in a neutral brown, slightly off his shoulders.

But the boldest piece of his outfit was his hat — an oversize monogram animal. According to the brand, the Futrograde runway show showcased looks from both current and upcoming seasons, along with custom pieces curated by Puma designer and creative director, June Ambrose.

Billy Porter at the premiere of “80 For Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Porter completed his look with square-toe white shoes by Sunni Sunni and a Jacquie Aiche necklace. Darian Darling created an eye-catching makeup look, with yellow fringe attached to Porter’s lids and sharp black eyeliner. Porter worked with stylists Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson for his look.

Billy Porter at the premiere of “80 For Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“80 for Brady” tells the story of four best friends who embark on a trip to see their favorite football player, Tom Brady, play at the 2017 Super Bowl. The film is inspired by the true story of four friends who saw Tom Brady win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The movie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno. Brady makes an appearance in the film, with cameos by his former New England Patriots teammates.