Billy Porter Delivers Edgy Glamour in Leather Suit at ‘Accused’ Celebratory Event

Billy Porter arrived at the celebratory event of Fox’s new series “Accused” on Monday, wearing a personal twist on leather.

In honor of the series debut celebration, the actor wore a black faux leather suit by Zaffori with a white shirt underneath. He coordinated the look with black glossy platform shoes, a chain-link necklace and statement rings.

For makeup, Porter opted for an evening-ready look with black eyeliner and smoky plum eye shadow. For hair, he went for Bantu knots.

Billy Porter at the “Accused” celebratory event held at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Michael Buckner for Variety

While Porter is best known as an actor for his work on stage and television, winning a Tony Award for his performance in “Kinky Boots” and an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Pose,” he put on his director’s cap for “Accused.”

Porter directed an episode with a plot line involving a drag queen’s affair and its aftermath. The actor’s past directing credits have included Sam Harris’ 2015 solo show “HAM: A Musical Memoir” and the recent New York Center Encores! production of “The Life.”

Billy Porter Michael Buckner for Variety

In addition to adding directing credits to his résumé, Porter returned for Season 2 of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a reboot of the hit Disney animated series “The Proud Family.” To the recent premiere of the series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg from Sacai.

“Accused” premiered on Fox on Jan. 22. The series is an American crime drama based on a 2010 British series of the same name. Each episode of the series follows a different accused person on trial and then details the events that led them there from the defendant’s point of view.