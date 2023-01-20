Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit.

In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.

Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney + Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For makeup, Porter went subtle with smokey eye shadow. He had his nails painted a metallic gray color.

Porter is no stranger to making statements on the red carpet. One of the actor’s most viral looks was a black tuxedo dress custom designed by Christian Siriano he wore to the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

This look was so popular that for this year’s Golden Globe Awards Porter had Siriano recreate the look for him in a bold pink color. Siriano has also created other noteworthy looks for the Emmy-winning actor, including a giant rainbow gown with an extensive train he wore to the 2019 WorldPride NYC March in honor of Pride Month.

In 2021, Porter completed the final season of his hit series “Pose.” He went on to join the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” providing the voice of his character in 2022. Porter is also in post-production for a new project titled “Our Son.”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is a revival of the early Aughts Disney animated series “The Proud Family.” The revival features the series’ longstanding main character Penny Proud now that she’s a few years older navigating the life of a 16-year-old. Many of the original series’ voice actors returned for the show and all the main characters from the original were written into the revival.