×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Billy Porter Adds Lace Flair to Jumpsuit at ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season Two Premiere

The actor returns for the show's second season providing voice-over work.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Billy Porter attended the season two premiere of Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles, wearing an avant-garde jumpsuit.

In honor of the premiere of the animated series, where Porter voices the character Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, the actor wore a jumpsuit with a white lace bodice, high collar, elbow-length sleeves and a wide-cut flare pant leg. Porter coordinated the look with glitter platform boots. He accessorized with numerous rings on his finger.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For makeup, Porter went subtle with smokey eye shadow. He had his nails painted a metallic gray color.

Related Galleries

Porter is no stranger to making statements on the red carpet. One of the actor’s most viral looks was a black tuxedo dress custom designed by Christian Siriano he wore to the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Billy Porter attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

This look was so popular that for this year’s Golden Globe Awards Porter had Siriano recreate the look for him in a bold pink color. Siriano has also created other noteworthy looks for the Emmy-winning actor, including a giant rainbow gown with an extensive train he wore to the 2019 WorldPride NYC March in honor of Pride Month.

In 2021, Porter completed the final season of his hit series “Pose.” He went on to join the cast of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” providing the voice of his character in 2022. Porter is also in post-production for a new project titled “Our Son.”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is a revival of the early Aughts Disney animated series “The Proud Family.” The revival features the series’ longstanding main character Penny Proud now that she’s a few years older navigating the life of a 16-year-old. Many of the original series’ voice actors returned for the show and all the main characters from the original were written into the revival.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Hot Summer Bags

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Billy Porter Wears Lace for ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad