Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Coordinate Western-inspired Outfits for Red Carpet Debut at ACM Honors 2023

Billy Ray Cyrus and his fianceé, singer Firerose, made their red-carpet debut at the 2023 ACM Honors on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, coordinating their Western-themed outfits. Both put their own spin on the cowboy hat and boots combo, with Cyrus donning a gray denim snap shirt and skinny black jeans with studs going down the leg.

Firerose wore distressed black skinny jeans, paired with Arteana boots, details of which included crystal-embellished fringe. She added a pop of color with an ombre sequin bomber jacket.

Cyrus and Firerose revealed their engagement in November 2022. This is the singer’s first relationship following the end of his 28-year marriage to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares daughters Miley and Noah and son Braison.

Firerose and Cyrus also make music together. The couple later took the stage at this year’s ACM Honors to perform alongside Travis Denning. Earlier in August, they released the music video for their latest single, “Plans,” a love ballad written by award-winning artist Diane Warren.

The Academy of Country Music Honors 2023 was held at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday. During the ceremony, Chris Stapleton was presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award, celebrating his wins in the ACM Awards’ New Male Vocalist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories. Tim McGraw was also celebrated with the Icon Award. The event will air on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EST as a two-hour special on Fox.

