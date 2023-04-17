Björk Channels Extraterrestrial Glamour in 3D Noir Kei Ninomiya Dress for Coachella 2023 Performance

Björk brought her unique sense of style to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday in Indio, California. The singer wore two striking ensembles by Japanese designer Kei Ninomiya, whose mentor is Comme des Garçons‘ founder Rei Kawakubo.

Björk at Coachella 2023.

Björk began her set in a creation from Ninomiya’s fall 2021 collection. Featuring a structured mesh skirt layered over a leather minidress and fishnets, the top of the garment was adorned with fiber optic cables. The sleeves were made of a bedazzled chain mail, adding another layer of luminescence to her look.

The singer’s hair and makeup were just as whimsical, combining 1920s glamour with a futuristic flair. Björk’s neon finger waves were framed by a black headpiece, which also featured fiber optics. She wore a graphic smoky eye and smudged plum lipstick, which were accentuated by dots of neon green paint.

Björk at Coachella 2023.

For her encore, the Icelandic singer wore another Ninomiya design. The extraterrestrial-like ensemble debuted at Paris Fashion Week in March. Björk appeared to be enveloped in a web of clear tendrils, each punctuated with colorful bulbs.

Björk at Coachella 2023.

Coachella isn’t the first time Björk has worn the Japanese label, established in 2012. She’s worn multiple Noir Kei Ninomiya looks during her current tour, which extends through the end of the year.

Björk has appeared on the Coachella stage twice before. She was the festival’s first female headliner in 2002, and she received top billing again in 2007. Björk is the only woman to headline Coachella more than once. Her 2023 set featured a drone light show and a 30-person orchestra.

Björk

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival that celebrates a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers also include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.