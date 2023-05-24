Blackpink Stars in Adidas’ Retro-themed ‘Home of the Classics’ Campaign

Blackpink is taking things old-school, starring in Adidas‘ “Home of the Classics” campaign.

Announced in May, the rollout includes a commercial and promotional photos posted to Adidas Korea Instagram account. The images see the group wearing both apparel and sneakers from the line.

One of them includes the group wearing the Adidas Campus 00 shoes, which feature a rubber sole, suede upper and the brand’s signature aerated three stripes.

Another photo showcases group member Jisoo wearing the brand’s Forum Low shoes and Adicolor Classics three-stripes Short Wrapping skirt. The sneakers are meant to evoke an ’80s attitude with a leather upper and a lace closure with a removable strap.

Posted on May 9, the commercial helps to bring the classic theme home by showcasing Blackpink in a throwback-themed setting with an old radio, bubble lamps and a vintage arcade machine.

“Welcome to our home,” Jennie says at the beginning of the commercial. “A place with no rules,” chimes in Jisoo. “Just be yourself and have fun,” Lisa adds, with Rosé ending the ad with “Be loud! We don’t have neighbors.”

Blackpink is powering ahead for 2023. In April, the group headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a two-day performance, looking to Mugler and David Koma for the group’s outfits. The Adidas campaign also joins a slew of other standout brands the group had worked with, including Puma, Pepsi, Samsung and Oreo.

In addition, as individuals, the girl group has made further forays into the fashion industry. Rosé is a global ambassador for French fashion house Saint Laurent, Lisa is a brand ambassador for luxury jeweler Bulgari, Jennie is a Chanel ambassador and Jisoo is an ambassador for Cartier.