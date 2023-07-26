Blackpink Brings Born Pink Pop-up Experience to NYC

Blackpink‘s Born Pink pop-up experience is coming to New York City. Presented by American Express, the project will give fans a chance to further immerse themselves in the world of the K-pop group‘s “Born Pink World Tour” at a new shop, which will be located at 541 West 25th Street from Aug. 9 to 12.

Japanese artist Verdy serves as the artistic director for the global pop-up experience, which started in London in June and will arrive in Los Angeles later this summer. The pop-up shop will feature limited-edition merchandise designed by Verdy exclusively for the venue, including New York-specific styles such as T-shirts, hoodies hats and accessories.

Artist Verdy. courtesy photo

Verdy is a graphic artist from Osaka, Japan, who is now Tokyo-based. Some of the artist’s most notable projects include Girls Don’t Cry, Wasted Youth, his panda rabbit character Vick and, most recently, Visty. He has also collaborated with Nike, Human Made, Instagram, Levi’s, The Minions, Coachella and Dover Street Market.

The three-day event is produced by Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company. All visitors who purchase merchandise at the experience will receive a limited-edition, Verdy-designed tote bag, while supplies last, courtesy of American Express.

As the presenting partner of the Born Pink pop-up experience, American Express will offer card members a variety of epic on-site benefits, including exclusive early access to the experience for one hour each day ahead of the opening for themselves and up to one guest. Card Members will also have exclusive access to purchase a Verdy-designed T-shirt and enjoy an Amex-only fast-lane checkout for merchandise. American Express card members will also receive a special sticker to customize their tote bags.

The “Born Pink World Tour” began on Oct. 15 in Seoul and will conclude on Aug. 26 in Los Angeles.