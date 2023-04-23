×
Blackpink’s Coachella Outfits, A Closer Look: Mugler Bodysuits, David Koma Chainmail, 3D Florals and More During Weekend Two Performances

The K-pop group's nearly two-hour long set featured multiple outfit changes.

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé of Blackpink outfits perform during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California.
K-pop superstars Blackpink returned to Indio, California, on Saturday night to headline the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Their nearly two hour-long set featured several outfit changes. Blackpink entered the stage in custom ensembles designed by Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader. All four bedazzled baby pink looks included the label’s trademark structured corset.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa of Blackpink perform during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

For the second part of the performance, Jennie changed into a teal blue satin crop top by Alessandra Rich. Her ruffled miniskirt was untied to reveal a matching pair of satin boyshorts.

Paired with knee-high socks in a similar shade, the K-pop star’s braided hair was tied with black satin bows. Jennie performed her unreleased song “You & Me.”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Jennie of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Jennie of Blackpink performs at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

Next, Jisoo took the stage to sing “Flower.” Fittingly, she wore a lilac tulle minidress embellished with cream floral appliqués.

From the London-based label Aadnevik’s spring 2022 collection, the frock also featured a silver braided leather belt. Jisoo accessorized with white platform Mary Jane pumps.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Jisoo of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Jisoo of Blackpink performs during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

Rosé also had her own solo moment onstage. While performing “On The Ground,” she removed a black feathered coat to reveal a Paco Rabanne minidress made of clear sequins. Rosé paired the look with some black lace-up Dr. Martens boots.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Rosé of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Rosé of Blackpink performs at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

Next, Lisa performed her track “Money.” She glittered in a gold minidress, which featured a crystal chainmail skirt, metallic bodice and sequin gloves. Lisa also added on a pair of lace-up platform heeled boots.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Lisa of Blackpink performs at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

Following Lisa’s solo performance, the entire group reunited onstage wearing a mix of Mugler and David Koma.

Rosé wore a sheer black dress from Koma’s 2023 resort collection. It was embellished with a large silver floral appliqué. Underneath, the singer wore a black belted bra, also by Koma. She accessorized with a pair of Dr. Martens platform combat boots.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé of Blackpink perform during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California. Getty Images for Coachella

Jisoo opted for a chainmail halter top from Koma’s pre-fall 2023 collection. Lisa’s look featured a similar theme. Her two-piece Koma ensemble came from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The geometric skirt and halter top were both embellished with crystals. Lisa also wore a black and white cropped motorcycle jacket by Korean label Debby Upper.

Jennie’s finale look styled a white Koma belted bra and midi skirt with a Mugler cutout bodysuit. She added on a pair of white steel-toe platform Chelsea boots by Charles & Keith.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, Calif., celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow. Weekend 1 is held from April 14-16 while Weekend 2, is held from April 21-23.

