Blackpink’s Jennie Goes Classic at Met Gala in Vintage Chanel Minidress With Opera Gloves and Floral Accents for 2023 Red Carpet

Blackpink’s Jennie attended the 2023 Met Gala on Monday in New York, paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

The K-pop star honored the late designer by wearing a vintage white Chanel minidress with a scalloped neckline and a black bow belt at the waist that featured the signature Chanel camellia flower in white at the center.

Blackpink’s Jennie at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

She accessorized the look with black tights, black opera gloves, a black ribbon choker and a white camellia flower in her hair, topping off the ensemble with black pumps.

Jennie’s look was from Chanel’s fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection. The singer has a long relationship with the brand. Her ambassadorship with the French brand began in 2017, following her introduction into the music industry with the all-girl group Blackpink in 2016.

When Chanel’s first flagship in Seoul opened in 2019, Jennie and Pharrell Williams performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Blackpink’s Jennie at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

For Chanel’s Coco Neige campaign in 2021, the fashion house shared with WWD: “In each image, Jennie embodies a different facet of the Chanel spirit: irreverence, nonchalance, freedom of movement and elegance.” As for the latest, Jennie starred in Chanel’s 22 bag and the Coco Crush accessories campaigns.

As a collective group, Blackpink has racked up a series of notable ambassadorships with major fashion brands ranging from Dior to Tiffany & Co.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.