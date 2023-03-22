Blackpink’s Jisoo First Female K-pop Solo Artist to Achieve 1 Million Preorders

Blackpink’s Jisoo has become practically synonymous with fashion. The singer has been named an ambassador for Cartier and since March 2021 has been a brand ambassador for Dior, becoming a regular front-row guest at their runway shows.

The singer is branching out beyond the K-pop group that catapulted her to fame and is launching a solo career, and the venture is already a success. YG Entertainment, which manages her music, revealed that she broke a record on Wednesday for achieving 1 million preorders — the highest for a record by a female K-pop solo artist.

The second visual teaser for Jisoo’s “Me” album released on Monday and she has taken a high-fashion approach to creative direction. It comes after she released the album’s debut visual art on March 15.

The video opens with Jisoo in a shadow silhouette, then cuts to a shot of a pair of edgy streetwear-style black boots. Jisoo is finally unveiled in the frame sporting black-and-white-patterned nails and wingtip eyeliner. Her outfit included a black collar, a long-sleeved black bandeau top and a black skirt with a voluminous balloon-style silhouette cascading into a liquid train. She wore foliage-style hair accents to adorn an intricate bun and complemented it one statement side bang.

The video reveals the title of Jisoo’s first album, “Me.” The album’s release date is set for March 31 via YG Entertainment and Interscope Records.

In the description box for the video, the word “#flower” is found, hinting at the potential title of the album’s lead single. Other members of Blackpink have released solo albums, including Lisa’s “Lalisa” and Rosé’s “-R-“ in 2021, followed by Jennie’s “Solo” in 2018.

With the increased influence of K-pop and South Korea’s standing in the luxury fashion sector, top stars in the K-pop genre are pivotal for brands’ success. Blackpink’s fellow K-pop group BTS has seen members Jimin and Suga secure partnerships with luxury brands, with Jimin as a global brand ambassador for Dior and Suga as a brand ambassador for Valentino.

Preorders are available via several music retailers, including Amazon merchants for $34.50, with delivery expected April 17 to May 2. There are additional costs for shipment from South Korea.