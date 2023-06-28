×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2023

Aldo Launches the Ultimate Barbie Shoe Collection

This Red Carpet Fav Looked to Old Hollywood for Resort

New Restaurants to Check Out in New York City This Month

Blackpink’s Lisa Shines in Satin White Dress at Bulgari’s ‘Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales’ Exhibition

The K-pop star has been a brand ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand since 2020.

Lisa, Blackpink, Bulgari, Serpenti 75 years
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 21: Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK attends the "Mademoiselle Prive" exhibition at the D-Museum on June 21, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07: Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK attends the photocall for the 'PRADA' on February 7, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 07: Jisoo of girl group BLACKPINK attends the photocall for the 'PRADA' on February 7, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Blackpink’s Lisa attended Bulgari’s “Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales” exhibition at Kujke Gallery in Seoul on Wednesday, taking an ethereal approach to style.

The K-pop star wore an elegant white satin gown with trumpet sleeves, a high neckline and a small cascading train. Lisa accessorized with emerald and diamond Bulgari jewelry, including earrings, a bracelet and a long statement necklace.

Lisa, Blackpink, Bulgari, Serpenti 75 years
Lisa of Blackpink is seen at Bulgari’s “Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales” exhibition. WireImage

The Bulgari Serpenti exhibition showcases the evolution of one of the house’s signature motifs. It also features a series of collaborations between Bulgari and other artists and creatives, further showcasing how the serpent as a symbol has evolved for the brand.

Blackpink’s Lisa has a relationship with Bulgari dating back to 2020 when she became an ambassador for the luxury brand. In January, she collaborated with the brand on a limited-edition watch. The timepiece was part of the “Bulgari Bulgari” collection.

The $6,750 watch is an 18-karat rose gold bezel masterpiece featuring an engraving of the brand’s double logo. Its other details include a color-changing sunray-finished dial with 12 diamond indexes. The watch also comes with a bracelet made of polished and satin-brushed stainless steel.

In May, Lisa joined Bulgari’s current campaign stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway at Bulgari’s high jewelry show in Venice.

In addition to being a brand ambassador for Bulgari, Lisa is also a brand ambassador for Celine, having signed with the brand in 2000. Celine and Bulgari are both owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

