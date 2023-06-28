Blackpink’s Lisa Shines in Satin White Dress at Bulgari’s ‘Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales’ Exhibition

Blackpink’s Lisa attended Bulgari’s “Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales” exhibition at Kujke Gallery in Seoul on Wednesday, taking an ethereal approach to style.
The K-pop star wore an elegant white satin gown with trumpet sleeves, a high neckline and a small cascading train. Lisa accessorized with emerald and diamond Bulgari jewelry, including earrings, a bracelet and a long statement necklace.
The Bulgari Serpenti exhibition showcases the evolution of one of the house’s signature motifs. It also features a series of collaborations between Bulgari and other artists and creatives, further showcasing how the serpent as a symbol has evolved for the brand.
Blackpink’s Lisa has a relationship with Bulgari dating back to 2020 when she became an ambassador for the luxury brand. In January, she collaborated with the brand on a limited-edition watch. The timepiece was part of the “Bulgari Bulgari” collection.
The $6,750 watch is an 18-karat rose gold bezel masterpiece featuring an engraving of the brand’s double logo. Its other details include a color-changing sunray-finished dial with 12 diamond indexes. The watch also comes with a bracelet made of polished and satin-brushed stainless steel.
In May, Lisa joined Bulgari’s current campaign stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway at Bulgari’s high jewelry show in Venice.
In addition to being a brand ambassador for Bulgari, Lisa is also a brand ambassador for Celine, having signed with the brand in 2000. Celine and Bulgari are both owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.