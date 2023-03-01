Blackpink’s Rosé Mixes Cutouts and Leather for Saint Laurent’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Blackpink’s Rosé arrived at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday providing a lesson on pairing neutrals.

To support the brand in debuting its latest collection, the K-pop star wore a black minidress with a plunging neckline and cutout at the bodice and an oversize cognac brown trenchcoat with wide lapels. She completed the look with ankle strap open-toe heeled sandals. Rosé’s full look was by Saint Laurent.

Rosé at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 28 in Paris. Getty Images

Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 collection was characterized by WWD as hyper-focused on broad-shouldered jackets and pencil skirts. The overall show is described as a heady blast of mythic Parisian style.

Since being named a global brand ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2020, Rosé has become a front row regular at the brand’s shows. Last September, during Paris Fashion Week, she joined the rest of the A-list front row, including Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Kate Moss.

Rosé at Saint Laurent’s fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 28 in Paris. Swan Gallet for WWD

In 2021, Rosé made her Met Gala debut walking the red carpet alongside Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, as she wore a black minidress embellished with a white bow custom-made by Saint Laurent.

In addition to Saint Laurent, Rosé is a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Rosé isn’t the only Blackpink member making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. Jisoo attended the Dior show in a vibrant strapless purple gown from the brand.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.