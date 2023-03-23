Blackpink’s Rosé Tours the House of Sulwhasoo in Korea With a Schoolgirl-inspired Dress

Blackpink’s Rosé is the star of Korean holistic skin care brand Sulwhasoo’s new campaign.

In a new video shared on both Rosé’s and Sulwhasoo’s Instagram accounts, the singer takes viewers behind the scenes of the House of Sulwhasoo, the brand’s Bukchon flagship in Seoul.

Rosé begins the video by jokingly introducing the retail store as her home, before acknowledging she is just kidding and starting the tour.

In the video, Rosé wears a schoolgirl-inspired ensemble with a white shirt, black sweater and a jacket with military-style buttons.

Rosé proceeds to educate viewers on fun facts about the brand, including its heritage dating back to 1932 and the multiple changes it has gone through. She also gives viewers a look at some vintage products dating back to 2006.

Sulwhasoo has also revealed other promotional campaign images of Rosé, featuring her posing while looking to the side eye and getting ready in the mirror.

Rosé has been a Sulwhasoo global brand ambassador since 2022. She was recently joined by actress Tilda Swinton as a global brand ambassador for the skin care brand.

Sulwhasoo recently revealed the brand’s second “brand universe” style video shot at House of Sulwhasoo starring Swinton. Rosé starred in the first “brand universe” style video last September.

Swinton’s appointment and Rosé’s latest campaign videos and images follow Sulwhasoo’s rebranding initiative, unveiled last August through a campaign tagged #SulwhasooRebloom. Through this campaign, the brand intends to showcase how Sulwhasoo’s heritage led to it “blooming” into a modern, luxury global brand.

While both Sulwhasoo and Rosé are Korean by heritage, partnering with K-pop stars has become imperative for all luxury brands globally. Rosé’s fellow Blackpink members, including Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, have all secured partnerships with luxury brands ranging from Dior to Saint Laurent.