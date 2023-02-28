×
Blackpink’s Jisoo Goes Purple in Strapless Tailored Dress at Dior’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

The South Korean actress and singer has been a global fashion and beauty ambassador for the French fashion house since 2021.

Jisoo at the Dior fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Tuesday in Paris.
Jisoo at the Dior fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Tuesday in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Jisoo embraced a vibrant-hued look at Dior‘s runway show on Tuesday in Paris, wearing a strapless purple gown.

Her dress had slight pleats on the skirt and was more cinched at the top. She paired her bright look with black strappy heels and a small top-handle purse. Her long tresses were styled into soft curls cascading down her back.

Jisoo at the Dior fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Tuesday in Paris.
Jisoo at the Dior fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Jisoo joined other A-list stars at the brand’s show, including Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron and Elle Macpherson. The collection was under the helm of Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. Chiuri spoke to WWD in a preview, saying the collection was inspired by the ’50s.

Jisoo at the Dior fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on Tuesday in Paris.
Jisoo Swan Gallet for WWD

In 2021, Jisoo was tapped by Dior to be one of the brand’s beauty and fashion global ambassadors. At the same time the news was announced, the brand said the singer and actress was a key inspiration for its fall collection. According to tracking by Launchmetrics, in 2020, the singer was featured in Dior’s most highly rated Instagram post, which generated $614,000 in Media Impact Value. 

Jisoo is a part of the K-pop group Blackpink, which recently collaborated with Oreo on two reimagined flavors of the popular cookie, sold in Asian markets. One is a black Oreo with strawberry filling and the other is a pink Oreo featuring a dark chocolate filling.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year. 

