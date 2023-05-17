Blackpink’s Lisa Holds Court in Bulgari Emeralds and Dramatic Ruffled Gown for ‘Mediterranea’ High Jewelry Event

Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal attended the Bulgari High Jewelry event in Venice on Tuesday, embracing a high-fashion aesthetic in a sleek black gown.

To view the jeweler’s “Mediterranea” collection, Lisa wore an Antonio Riva Milano gown. The off-the-shoulder number featured a slit neckline, oversize ruffled fabric around her arms and a trumpet-style skirt.

Lisa Manobal at the Bulgari “Mediterranea” High Jewelry event. Getty Images for Bulgari

The famed rapper fittingly wore Bulgari jewelry, including the brand’s Serpenti Secret watch and other emerald jewels.

Lisa has been a brand ambassador for the jeweler since 2020. Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra were among the other brand ambassadors at the high jewelry show event.

Lisa Manobal Getty Images for Bulgari

“The colors of the Mediterranean sea were all there in the jewelry, from the emerald green to the deep blue of the sapphires — and then more as the brand’s jewelry creative director Lucia Silvestri worked her magic, spinning references from Morocco to Greece and Sicily, in addition to Rome, home of the brand,” WWD reported from the event.

Lisa Manobal Getty Images for Bulgari

In January, Lisa unveiled her first partnership with Bulgari, a limited-edition watch from the brand’s “Bulgari Bulgari” collection. The 18-karat rose gold bezel timepiece ($6,750) featured a color-changing sunray finished dial with 12 diamond indexes and an engraving of an edelweiss, Lisa’s favorite flower.

Lisa is known as part of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, which also consists of Ji-soo Kim, Roseanne Park and Jennie Kim. As the youngest member of the music group, Lisa has also secured partnerships with Celine and Mac Cosmetics, becoming the first K-pop star to become the face of the makeup brand.